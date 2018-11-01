DRAPER — Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is organizing and hosting a pet supply donation drive this holiday season.

The Pet Project, running from Nov. 1 to Nov. 25, will collect cat and dog food, toys, bedding, brushes and other items for pets in shelters.

The aquarium will give the donations to Best Friends Animal Society on Nov. 27, which will distribute the items to local pet shelters.

For every item donated, guests can get one free admission to Tuki's Island: Play & Party Center and can enter for a chance to win a family membership to the aquarium.

The aquarium encourages both its guests and employees to donate. People can also donate via Best Friends' Amazon Wish List.