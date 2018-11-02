MIDWAY — Susan Dunklee likens her passion for biathlon to an elite surfer’s pursuit of the biggest, most unpredictable waves.

“For me, cross-country skiing, yeah, that’s pretty tough,” said Dunklee, who switched from cross-country to biathlon in 2008 after graduating from Dartmouth College. “But then, let’s add this psychological aspect to it. You have to have intense focus and incredible emotional control to be able to shoot after racing. It’s so much harder than just skiing.”

Dunklee, who is a two-time Olympian and Vermont native, said it’s the unpredictability of the sport that makes it so difficult. The sport requires competitors to ski laps and then shoot at a set of stationary targets. Missed shots result in extra distance or time being added, with the athlete earning the total shortest time winning the competition.

The grueling demands of cross-country make it difficult to slow one's heart rate and breathing to provide the necessary focus and steady hand required for the target shooting.

“You will see someone on the podium of a World Cup and then the next week they’re in 85th place,” she said. “It’s a humbling sport. But when you get those perfect days, it’s worth it.”

Dunklee has been in Utah training with her teammates and those athletes hoping to make this year’s U.S. biathlon team, and this week ends with team selection races at Soldier Hollow.

There is no snow, so athletes compete on roller skis, and Dunklee said it’s especially exciting because making the team this season means the rare opportunity to compete in the U.S. For the first time since 2001, Utah will host a World Cup biathlon race at Soldier Hollow, where the 2002 Games were held.

“This is one of my favorite places to train,” she said. “We come out here most years in the fall. … The weather is usually fantastic, and in addition to roller skiing, we can hike and run.”

Dunklee, who has a long list of accomplishments in her sport, including fifth place at the World Championships in 2012 and silver medals at the World Cup in Hochfilzen and the World Championships in 2017, said the World Cup in Utah in February contributed to her decision to continue competing.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our sport to America,” she said. “We compete in front of crowds of 30,000 people in Europe, and millions and millions of viewers around the world.”

This year, NBC will cover all of the biathlon World Cups that will likely feature some internationally competitive U.S. athletes like Dunklee.

“We’re at a really critical point where we’re starting to have some good results, and now we have a home World Cup,” she said. “It’s a pretty exciting time to be on Team USA.”

She said it’s an even more “special opportunity” because Utah hosts the World Cup in a non-Olympic year.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be skiing in front of a home crowd,” she said.

The team selections will be made after the final race Friday morning, Nov. 2. The Mass Start races will feature the women at 9:30 a.m. and the men at 10:20 a.m. The races are free and open to the public.

The World Cup competition hosted by Soldier Hollow is scheduled for Feb. 11-17.