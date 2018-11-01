OREM — Just hours after an emotionally draining 3-2 five-set win (24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11) in the first round against Herriman, Bingham had to turn around quick and face a tough Syracuse team that had swept Cyprus in the first round (25-5, 25-5, 25-8) earlier in the day.

“The five-setter was awesome. Herriman played awesome, both teams played awesome. It was such a good game," Bingham head coach Melissa Glasker said. "I just want to give some love to Herriman because they were awesome, it was such a good game. Both right sides played well, passing was good, setting was good. It was neck and neck and neck.”

The Miners persevered through their second-round matchup against No. 1-seed Syracuse, defeating the Titans 3-1 (25-16, 26-28, 25-7, 25-20) on Thursday at the UCCU Center.

“We were emotionally drained after going five sets in the first round. You don’t usually expect that. That’s the parity in volleyball with our regions,” Glasker said. "To come back and play a very talented Syracuse game, we kind of just pushed through, I think, just a little perseverance, maybe is all."

Bingham set the tone early on, winning the first set 25-16.

“I think it was key. I do think it was big, just to kind of set the tone, like, alright, we’re ready to play. That (Herriman match) affected us, but we’re ready. I thought they came out really, really well. I thought we should have won the second (set), you kind of see in a course of a match, we probably should have closed it out then and not gone four, but it’s alright,” Glasker said. “I told our kids, ‘We’re getting our money’s worth, gotta play the whole time.”

Syracuse rallied back in the second set, winning a 54-point set 28-26 to even up the match.

“What I could see was a little emotional exhaustion, a little bit, because so much energy was expended to that first match, that they were, emotionally, a little drained. You would think, ‘Oh, it’s only it’s only one match, you should be able to respond,’ but when you go five, and you’re going against a very good team, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, now I have another one, either one team goes forward and one team doesn’t,’ so I think they just were emotionally drained, a little bit,” Glasker said. "I think they leaned on each other and regrouped, that’s what I saw.”

The Miners would respond in the third set and really take control of the match, winning the set 25-7. In the middle of the set, Bingham won eight straight points, which gave it the momentum. The Miners closed out the match with a 25-20 fourth set.

“I thought Hannah (Thompson) did a really good job, Ava (Rasmussen) hit .600 in the first match, and so it was really fun to see Hannah play so well,” Glasker said. "I thought Sisi Kaili played really, really well, I thought our libero did a good job. It was fun, I had to bring little middle in, Sammy (Holman), she came in, off the bench, really hadn’t played, and got two big kills for us. My setter, Brynlie (Huntsman) did a good job."

Next up, Bingham plays Pleasant Grove, which defeated Weber 3-0 in the quarterfinals (25-21, 25-20, 25-18) in the 6A semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“I think we have to get some recovery,” Glasker said. "I think we just have to now because our focus was to get through these two matches, and now we just have to recover and shift our focus to the semis and what we need to do that win in the semis."

On the other side of the bracket, Lone Peak defeated Northridge 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-14) and Copper Hills beat Fremont 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19).