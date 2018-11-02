In reference to Jan Evans' letter ("A negative reaction," Oct. 27), I would like to add a big "amen!" It is too late for this coming election, but in the future all voters should do the same — refrain from voting on candidates who throw mud to each other, basing their campaigns on purely negative comments and on what their opponent has done wrong.

What I want to hear is what the candidate is planning to do for our country, for our state — for us — not what he or she thinks of the opponent. Of course they won't agree on most issues.

If every voter in this country would sign a petition for the candidates to explain their point of view on important issues and the ways he or she thinks those should be resolved, every campaign would be much nicer and cleaner, and we, the people, would have a much clearer idea of who we want to vote for.

Raquel Young

Herriman