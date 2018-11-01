A year ago, undefeated Corner Canyon marched into the 5A state tournament as the team to beat.

Strangely, it barely squeaked out a 24-21 win over Bountiful in the first round and then two weeks later in the semifinals it squandered a 26-7 lead and lost to Skyridge 34-33.

A year later, and coming off another undefeated season, Corner Canyon appears to be more focused than ever. It demolished Murray 70-3 in the first round, momentum it hopes to carry into this Friday’s 5A quarterfinals against Viewmont.

All four region champions — Roy, Olympus, Corner Canyon and Skyridge — won their openers with ease last week, but none of them can afford to take anything for granted in the quarterfinals.

None of the four games are rematches from earlier this season, which adds to intrigue and uncertainty of who will march into the semifinals next week at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

One of the most intriguing games is Jordan at Skyridge, which is a rematch of Skyridge’s 45-43 quarterfinal win over Jordan last year.

Skyridge was expected to have a great season after finishing as a 5A runner-up last year, and after a brief hiccup in Week 1 against Riverton it has been dominant.

" This is the game. I think fans will be treated to a good one, and we're fortunate to be here to play a great team like Skyridge. " Jordan coach Kaleo Teriipaia

Jordan has come on strong after a 1-3 start, and took Corner Canyon to the wire two weeks ago in a 28-20 loss in the regular-season finale.

Both coaches expect another tight game like last year’s showdown.

"Skyridge is well-coached, disciplined and they like to bring the heat on defense. On offense, they can put up points," said Jordan coach Kaleo Teriipaia. "This is the game. I think fans will be treated to a good one, and we're fortunate to be here to play a great team like Skyridge."

Corner Canyon is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the 5A playoffs.

Olympus punished an easy regular-season schedule and then used a dominant defensive effort in the first round to beat Alta 27-6 to improve to 11-0. The Titans host a Springville squad that snapped a three-game losing skid with a 17-13 upset at Box Elder in the first round.

Springville beat Olympus 28-14 in the first round last year, a loss that Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead remembers well.

“They’re a team that year in and year out makes a deep run in the playoffs, and they knocked us off last year. We lost to them in the first round. We were tied at 14 early and they separated and beat us 28-14. Very well coached. Willy Child does a great job … it’s going to take everything we have to compete against these guys,” Whitehead said.

Olympus recorded four interceptions in the win over Alta last week, and its defense ranks first in 5A, allowing just 5.7 ppg this season.

Roy’s defense ranks fourth in 5A this season, and that group faces a tough test against a three-man Timpview rushing attack that’s been getting better and better each week.

“We’re going to need to stop a three-headed monster in the run game,” said Roy coach Fred Fernandes. “Our defense is going to have to play tough. We’ve generally been good at stopping the run. We just haven’t had three different guys to try and stop. That’s going to be a big key to the game.”

Roy’s offense gets the job done with similar balance, and that group has averaged 42 ppg since a 21-17 region loss on Sept. 28 to Viewmont.

In the four quarterfinals, Viewmont is no doubt the biggest underdog against a Corner Canyon team that led 5A in scoring offense (49.7 ppg) and was second in scoring defense (12.1 ppg).

Viewmont’s defense ranks sixth in 5A (17.9 ppg), and it will need to play flawlessly to pull off the upset.

“I think we just need to clean up a few things, but I really like where we are at going into this next round. “Our boys will fight to the end. They expect to win and they are going to do everything they can to find a way to do that,” said Viewmont coach Scott Ditty.