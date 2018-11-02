The state received welcome news in October when the governor and top legislative leaders announced they will soon hold a special session to introduce a more comprehensive, medicine-based marijuana law — one that fixes the flaws of Proposition 2.

In the meantime, however, voters should vote “no” on the ballot initiative.

The reasons are simple. Proposition 2 is a poorly worded initiative that is more about marijuana than it is about medicine. Parts of it would take Utah a giant leap toward allowing recreational use of the drug, which would not be in the state’s best interest.

It would allow, under some circumstances, for people to grow their own marijuana, and it would set up a distribution system that would be confusing for law enforcement, making it difficult to separate recreational users from medicinal users. In any event, illegal possession would be punishable only by a $100 fine.

Meanwhile, the medical part of the proposition is confusing and loose. Anyone claiming chronic pain could gain access.

The compromise bill would limit marijuana’s use to purely medicinal forms, in a range from tablets to small flower uses. It would require a doctor’s prescription and establish a series of specialized pharmacies for distribution. It comes with a specific list of qualifying ailments, allowing for exceptions approved through an appeals process.

Obviously, having both a written proposition on the ballot and the promise of a compromise bill to be enacted later can be confusing. Some voters may think the compromise version is on the ballot. Others may wonder whether a “yes” vote would simply express their desires to help suffering patients with much-needed medicine. Neither is true.

" It simply isn’t wise to try to get to good legislation by passing a bad proposition. "

In a political world, the danger is that passage of Proposition 2 might lead some lawmakers to shy away from altering what they see as the will of the people. But codifying the language of Proposition 2 would be a grave mistake for the people of Utah.

Only the compromise measure carries the endorsement of both proponents and opponents of Proposition 2. Only the compromise would satisfy the concerns of both sides while still giving Utah patients the help they need. Only the compromise satisfies the concerns of the Utah Medical Association, which strongly opposes Proposition 2.

The compromise could be a template for the rest of the nation to follow. It presents a workable solution to the seemingly hardened and opposite positions of wanting to help suffering people and wanting to keep government from sanctioning and unleashing another recreational drug on families and highways.

These polar opposites are evident in polls that show Utahns strongly support the idea of allowing usage of the marijuana plant to alleviate suffering while also worrying about recreational use of the plant.

Proposition 2 doesn’t resolve these concerns. The compromise legislation does. It simply isn’t wise to try to get to good legislation by passing a bad proposition.

For the good of Utah, vote “no” on Proposition 2, then hold the Legislature and governor accountable for passing the compromise legislation.