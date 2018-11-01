In regards to education funding, I do not believe the current ballot initiative is the proper way to address funding issues. I would suggest three alternatives:

1) Increase soda tax with money going to education; 2) Increase taxes for families with more than two children since Utah's issue is attributed to higher than average birth rate; 3) For families who choose to send their children to private or charter schools, allow a tax deduction equal to one year of tuition since these families are reducing public school class size.

Brian Cole

Salt Lake City