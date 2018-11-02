TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State coach Herm Edwards loves the resolve of his team. The Sun Devils bounced back from a two-game skid to defeat USC 38-35 last weekend, snapping the Trojans’ 19-game winning streak at the Coliseum.

The victory upped ASU’s record to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play. Bowl eligibility and even Pac-12 South title contention are within grasp.

“They continue to compete. Our slogan is real simple: ‘Leave it on the grass. Just leave your effort on the grass and you never have to worry about remembering what the score is,’” Edwards said. “If it didn’t go your way, you left everything you can on the grass. That’s all I ask of the players. Whatever you got, you leave it right there on that grass. It all takes care of itself and you can live with yourself and you can live with your teammates.”

The approach is working. Despite a .500 record, ASU has yet to lose by more than seven points. That’s the margin in setbacks to San Diego State (28-21), Washington (27-20), Colorado (28-21) and Stanford (20-13).

Victories include the upset over USC, as well as triumphs against UTSA (49-7), Michigan State (16-13) and Oregon State (52-24).

“They are playing well and had a good win at USC on Saturday. They have some weapons,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “They have a very good running back. Their quarterback is dynamic and athletic and their receivers are as good as there is in the country. We have a lot of challenges — particularly for our defense — coming up this week.”

The Sun Devils do have some firepower. Senior quarterback Manny Wilkins has thrown for 1,965 yards with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Then there’s sophomore running back Eno Benjamin, who has rushed for 938 yards and nine touchdowns.

Headlining the ASU attack, though, is 6-foot-4 receiver N’Keal Harry. The junior had a spectacular showing in the win over USC — making a one-handed grab as a receiver and a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown. The latter earned him Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.

“He’s just one of those guys where sometimes you can be perfect in coverage and perfect in your scheme and he’s going to make plays,” said Utah linebacker Chase Hansen. “But we feel we’ve got guys that can do the job as well. We’re pretty confident in our ability to cover guys like him and defend guys like him.”

Hansen noted that Harry is an NFL talent with size, speed and a skill set that most receivers do not possess.

“He’s just a handful,” Hansen said. “He’s just a hard matchup.”

Harry leads ASU with 46 catches for 667 yards and six touchdowns.

The Sun Devils, though, are far from being a one-man show.

“There’s a lot of weapons — definitely,” Hansen said. “I feel like maybe their record doesn’t show that. But when you watch them on film, they’ve got a lot of firepower. They can do a lot on the ground. They’ve got a great running back, and the quarterback is as complete of a quarterback as I think you will find. He can do it out of the pocket, in the pocket. He’s dangerous. So it’s going to be hard to prepare for him.”

ASU’s defense can also pose some problems. Freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson has five sacks and senior defensive back Jalen Harvey has a team-high 59 tackles. Harvey’s status for Saturday, however, is uncertain because of injury.

EXTRA POINTS: Harry has caught a pass in all 33 games of his career. … This is ASU’s homecoming game. … The Sun Devils haven’t given up a sack in half of their games this season. … ASU tops the Pac-12 in tackles for loss with 79. … Benjamin has forced 56 missed tackles, second-most in the nation.

*****

No. 16 Utah (6-2, 4-2) at Arizona State (4-4, 2-3)

Sun Devil Stadium — Tempe, Ariz.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM