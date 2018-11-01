Vietnam War veteran William Lindly, from Ketchum, Idaho, puts barbecue sauce on his pork sandwich as the Utah Pork Producers Association and Smithfield Foods served a free meal to veterans, their families and medical staff caretakers at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. For the first time, they will also be providing free meals to veterans in southern Utah. They will be at the Southern Utah Veteran's Home in Ivins on Friday. More than 1,100 Utah veterans, family and staff were served last year.

