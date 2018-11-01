In its first year of eligibility for postseason competition, the Westminster College women's soccer team is headed to Golden, Colorado, to compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Championships.

The women's tournament consists of the top-eight teams in the regular season standings. First through fourth place hosted a first-round game with the winners advancing to the semifinals. Colorado School of Mines is the highest seed and is hosting the tournament.

Westminster finished the regular season in third place, its highest finish since joining the RMAC. The Griffins hosted and defeated Regis in a thrilling first-round game on Tuesday. The Rangers took advantage of a miscontrolled ball to score for a first-half lead. Sophomore Aimee Kurfurst played the part of the hero scoring a 61st minute equalizer and the game-winner in the second overtime period.

The Griffins will face the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday. The Griffins and Cougars met once on Dumke Field during the season. The Cougars scored the lone goal for the win. The Griffins trail, 1-3, in the series against UCCS.

"We've been waiting for this moment for three years, and we are very excited and need to make sure we do the little things correct," head coach Tony LeBlanc said. "We must stay organized and stay tight defensively, which has been our strength all year."

All tournament games will be available to watch on RMAC.TV, streaming through Stretch Internet. Live stats will be available online for each game.