SALT LAKE CITY — You might want to hold off on shopping for Christmas until the very end of the season.

The idea: A new survey from Deloitte found that late shoppers will spend less money when shopping for holiday gifts, while those who start shopping around Thanksgiving spend about $370 more on average, Bloomberg reports.

“Consumers starting their holiday shopping earlier have a more positive view of their current financial situation, which is a major driver behind higher holiday spending,” Rod Sides, head of Deloitte’s retail practice, told Bloomberg. “This group is also more deal-focused and engaged across store and online channels.”

The average household will spend $1,536 on average for the Christmas season, representing a 25 percent increase from last year’s number.

The share of online shopping will increase 2 percent this year. Physical store purchases will drop the same amount. A survey from CPC Strategy found people will use Amazon more than any other online shopping website.

About 40 percent of shoppers will spend their budget on experiences like Christmas parties and events.

Gifts account for only 34 percent of purchases during the season.

51 percent of customers will buy a gift for themselves.

