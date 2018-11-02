SALT LAKE CITY — You might want to hold off on shopping for Christmas until the very end of the season.
The idea: A new survey from Deloitte found that late shoppers will spend less money when shopping for holiday gifts, while those who start shopping around Thanksgiving spend about $370 more on average, Bloomberg reports.1 comment on this story
- “Consumers starting their holiday shopping earlier have a more positive view of their current financial situation, which is a major driver behind higher holiday spending,” Rod Sides, head of Deloitte’s retail practice, told Bloomberg. “This group is also more deal-focused and engaged across store and online channels.”
- The average household will spend $1,536 on average for the Christmas season, representing a 25 percent increase from last year’s number.
- The share of online shopping will increase 2 percent this year. Physical store purchases will drop the same amount. A survey from CPC Strategy found people will use Amazon more than any other online shopping website.
- About 40 percent of shoppers will spend their budget on experiences like Christmas parties and events.
- Gifts account for only 34 percent of purchases during the season.
- 51 percent of customers will buy a gift for themselves.