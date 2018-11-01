SANDY — People enrolled in MedicareComplete plans from AARP may be able to participate in new community centers providing social and health programs for free.

OptumCare Network of Utah recently opened two community centers: one at 4071 S. 4000 West, Suite B in West Valley City, and another at 1403 E. Sego Lily Drive in Sandy.

The centers allow older adults to meet others, be active, participate in social programs, learn about important health topics, and enjoy companionship and good conversation.

"Social interaction is important for our health and well-being, especially among older adults," said Shelly Martin, president of OptumCare Utah. "The new community centers will provide a welcoming place for people to gather, learn and enhance their health."

In addition to these activities, OptumCare members have access to other services at no additional cost, including health screenings, benefits advice, social workers, and a pharmacist to help with medication reviews and management.

People can contact representatives for their health plan to find out if OptumCare providers participate in their plan's network.