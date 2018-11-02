Stephan Savoia
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, an American Eagle jet taxis at Boston's Logan International Airport. The Transportation Department announced Monday, Nov. 14, that they are fining the regional affiliate of American Airlines $900,000 for keeping passengers cooped up on planes for over three hours in Chicago at O'Hare International Airport earlier this year. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — An American Airlines baggage handler fell asleep on the job and ended up traveling in the cargo hold on a flight from Kansas City, Missouri, to Chicago this week.

What happened: The Kansas City International Airport employee, who the airline said works for its Piedmont Airlines subsidiary and admitted he was intoxicated, took a nap inside the cargo hold of American Flight 363 on Oct. 27.

  • No one noticed he was gone.
  • The flight left the airport at 5:52 a.m. local time. The employee was still inside the plane when it took off, officials told USA Today.
  • Law enforcement didn’t discover the employee until the plane landed at the O’Hare International Airport at 7:30 a.m.
  • The man wasn’t charged. He was sent back to Kansas City on a separate American flight, NBC News reports.

Reaction: American Airlines issued a statement about the incident, CBS Chicago reports.

  • “Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of the Piedmont employee. He did not request any medical attention upon arrival in Chicago, and we are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries.”
  • “The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues.”
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
