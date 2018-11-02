SALT LAKE CITY — An American Airlines baggage handler fell asleep on the job and ended up traveling in the cargo hold on a flight from Kansas City, Missouri, to Chicago this week.
What happened: The Kansas City International Airport employee, who the airline said works for its Piedmont Airlines subsidiary and admitted he was intoxicated, took a nap inside the cargo hold of American Flight 363 on Oct. 27.Comment on this story
- No one noticed he was gone.
- The flight left the airport at 5:52 a.m. local time. The employee was still inside the plane when it took off, officials told USA Today.
- Law enforcement didn’t discover the employee until the plane landed at the O’Hare International Airport at 7:30 a.m.
- The man wasn’t charged. He was sent back to Kansas City on a separate American flight, NBC News reports.
Reaction: American Airlines issued a statement about the incident, CBS Chicago reports.
- “Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of the Piedmont employee. He did not request any medical attention upon arrival in Chicago, and we are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries.”
- “The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues.”