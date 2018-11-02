SALT LAKE CITY — An American Airlines baggage handler fell asleep on the job and ended up traveling in the cargo hold on a flight from Kansas City, Missouri, to Chicago this week.

What happened: The Kansas City International Airport employee, who the airline said works for its Piedmont Airlines subsidiary and admitted he was intoxicated, took a nap inside the cargo hold of American Flight 363 on Oct. 27.

No one noticed he was gone.

The flight left the airport at 5:52 a.m. local time. The employee was still inside the plane when it took off, officials told USA Today.

Law enforcement didn’t discover the employee until the plane landed at the O’Hare International Airport at 7:30 a.m.

The man wasn’t charged. He was sent back to Kansas City on a separate American flight, NBC News reports.

Reaction: American Airlines issued a statement about the incident, CBS Chicago reports.