SALT LAKE CITY — Winter wood-burning restrictions went into effect Thursday, and state air quality officials are asking Utahns to go online and use mobile devices to check daily pollution levels.

The Utah Division of Air Quality issues voluntary and mandatory notices on days when fine particulate matter — PM2.5 — can reach unhealthy levels from vehicle emissions and wood- and coal-burning fireplaces or stoves. The restrictions aim to help reduce hard-to-see particulates that build up during winter inversions.

Salt Lake County has implemented mandatory burn restrictions on days when the state calls for voluntary action.

Wood-burning accounts for 14 percent of emissions during an inversion in Salt Lake County, said Thom Carter, executive director of Utah Clean Air Partnership or UCAIR.

"When the lid goes on, so when an inversion begins, pollution doubles every day," he said. "The longer an inversion lasts, the worse our air gets."

Carter said whether it's burning wood or coal or driving a car, people should have a plan to help curb pollution on bad air days.

The air quality division has a phone app, UtahAir, to notify residents about elevated pollution levels. Users can receive alerts and three-day forecasts to help plan the best times to exercise outdoors or when to consolidate trips for errands.

“The UtahAir app is our most popular tool because Utahns can quickly click on the information they need at anytime and anywhere,” said Bryce Bird, air quality division director. “This is important information people can access in order to make daily decisions that will improve air quality during the upcoming winter inversion season.”

Fines for burning wood or other solid fuel devices on mandatory action days have increased to $150 for the first violation, with the amount increasing for subsequent violations.