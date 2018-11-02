SALT LAKE CITY — Good news Harry Potter fans — Hogsmeade is coming back to Utah.

Back by popular demand, The Shops at South Town in Sandy will be hosting “Christmas in the Wizarding World," a seasonal store that sells all things Harry Potter. The same event appeared in The Shops last year.

According to a press release put out by The Shops, the seasonal store opens Nov. 1 and will stay open through Jan. 21, 2019. Warner Bros. Consumer Products and GES are putting on the event.

“Building on last year’s debut, we are bringing back even more magical discoveries for this year’s ‘Christmas in the Wizarding World’,” said Heather Nash, marketing manager at The Shops at South Town, in a press release. “We look forward to opening the doors to friends, families and fans to enjoy this unique and memorable holiday experience.”

“Christmas in the Wizarding World” is made to look and feel like a wintry Hogsmeade village, which is featured prominently in the "Harry Potter" books and movies.

Fans will be able to browse through a “specially curated selection of Wizarding World merchandise,” according to the press release, including an extensive wand and clothing assortment, Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans and Chocolate Frogs, one-of-a-kind merchandise from the upcoming film “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and much more.

Oh, and Oliver Phelps, the actor who played George Weasley, will be there for a Q&A session on Nov. 7. Did we mention that several lucky fans will have the chance to attend a meet-and-greet with him? Yeah. It's true.

