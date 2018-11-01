SALT LAKE CITY — Pat Klarr was thrilled to hold a shiny golden shovel next to Mayor Jackie Biskupski as they planted a tree together, marking the completion of the Gladiola Street reconstruction project Thursday morning.

Klarr is the last resident on the mostly industrial stretch of road between 500 South and 900 South. She has lived in the area for more than 40 years, and despite all of her neighbors' houses being torn down, she has stayed because she loves it.

"I like the open skies, ... I like my house," Klarr said. "It's just, I love it here."

Reconstruction on the four-block stretch along 3400 West began in June, fixing what Biskupski called a "crumbling" industrial road.

"This road was completely failed. ... It almost looked like gravel," the mayor said Thursday. "This is a major commerce hub for our community, so we decided to jump on this immediately and reconstruct it."

Once lines are painted, the road will be four lanes wide instead of two. It will have bike lanes, sidewalks and 40 new trees. Biskupski said these parts of the project will be finished by Thanksgiving.

In 2019, the other half of Gladiola Street will be reconstructed, from 900 South to California Avenue.

Biskupski said her administration is committed to repairing and maintaining the city's roads. In this year's budget, she allocated $3 million to expanding street construction crews.

On SLC.gov, 16 new jobs are available to work on the new crew, Biskupski said. The expansion of personnel and equipment will more than double the miles of road that the city is able to maintain.

The mayor also took a moment to urge residents to vote for an $87 million street reconstruction bond on their ballots. The money would go toward similar projects all over the city in the coming years, she said.