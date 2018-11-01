WEST JORDAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has been ordered to stand trial in the death of his girlfriend's 13-day-old son last year.

Third District Judge William Kendall ruled Thursday there is enough evidence for the murder case against Dylan Kitzmiller to advance to trial. The decision followed testimony from the child's mother, who has admitted to reduced charges of child abuse in the newborn's death.

Maria Elena Sullivan, 27, testified Thursday that she left her son with Kitzmiller for a half-hour on the night her son, Archer Sullivan, died, returning to find him making a "weird bicycle motion" with the boy's legs. She calmed the child down, put him in a swing and listened to his chest rise and fall for an hour before he made a gagging sound and stopped breathing, she said.

"I was pretty hysterical when the EMT's told us there was nothing more that they could do," she said.

Kitzmiller, who maintains his innocence, did not testify and remained quiet as he sat in a brown jail uniform, fidgeting at times.

Sullivan testified Thursday during the preliminary hearing that she used heroin for a few days after the child was born, saying she was irritable and had flu-like symptoms during withdrawals. She and Kitzmiller had fights where he told her to move out, and she had briefly left the child with him to phone a friend that night saying she needed to find a new place to live, she testified.

Kitzmiller's attorney, Rudy Bautista, said after the hearing that his client did not abuse or kill the boy and that prosecutors are going after the wrong person. He said Sullivan's heroin addiction ultimately led to the child's death, and that she took out her agitation during withdrawals on her son.

When Sullivan on Thursday did not recall specifics of conversations she had with police after the boy's death, prosecutors brought her a laptop with recordings of the interview to help jog her memory. It allowed her to recall information about the boy's injuries, but not a statement she allegedly made about Kitzmiller saying who was to blame in the boy's death.

"I don't remember that," she said, her voice thick with emotion. The time immediately following her son's death is "muddled" in her memory, she said, adding that she was hospitalized and on suicide watch at the time.

"When a person's story keeps changing, those are red flags that should be seriously looked at," Bautista said after the hearing. His client wasn't the father, but he did bond with the child, Bautista added.

Sullivan was originally charged with murder, too, after prosecutors said she continued to leave the child in Kitzmiller's care despite noticing bruises and marks. But she reached a plea deal with the state, admitting to two counts of child abuse inflicting serious injury, a second-degree felony.

Sullivan testified she was living with Kitzmiller in the basement of his mother, Jayna Bowman, after she and Kitzmiller met at Chateau Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Midway. The couple originally told Bowman the boy was Kitzmiller's biological son so Sullivan could continue stay there, she said.

Bowman outside the courtroom rejected that her son fatally injured the boy. The parents appeared young and inexperienced to her, but she never expected the infant to die, she said, recalling him as "precious" and saying she loved him even after she found out she was not related to him.

"The real guilty party in this is heroin," she said.

On Sept. 17, 2017, emergency crews were called to the house and pronounced the child dead at the scene, noticing bruising around his eyes and arm. An autopsy revealed the infant had a severe brain injury and had lost weight during his short life, sustaining a fractured arm, broken rib and injured spinal cord, court documents show. The preliminary cause of death was determined to be severe brain injuries.

The judge on Thursday entered not guilty pleas on Kitzmiller's behalf to murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

He is due back in court Nov. 19. Sullivan is scheduled to be sentenced the following day.