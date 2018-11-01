SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is over, but the opportunities for public costuming continue. This weekend’s events in and around Salt Lake include the Utah Symphony and “Ghostbusters” joining forces, the Harlem Globetrotters at Vivint Arena and a “Harry Potter” wizarding world extravaganza returning to Sandy.

‘Christmas in the Wizarding World’

Gird your loins, “Harry Potter” fans — the Wizarding World has come to the Shops at South Town in Sandy. The event, which was a big hit last year, returns for another season of Hogsmeade goodness. “Christmas in the Wizarding World” features tons of unique “Harry Potter” merchandise — much of it Christmas-themed (see: ornaments, stockings, etc.) — and the actor who played George Weasley (Oliver Phelps) will even be there for a Q&A on Nov. 7. Wizard up, fanboys and fangirls. Nov. 1-Jan. 21, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, noon-6 p.m., 10450 S. State St., Sandy, free (801-572-1517, shopsatsouthtown.com).

‘Ghostbusters’ in Concert

Columbia Pictures Bill Murray, from left, Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd in a scene from the film "Ghostbusters."

If you’ve never seen a movie with live orchestral accompaniment, you’re missing out. The Utah Symphony brings the 1984 comedy classic “Ghostbusters” to Abravanel Hall on Friday, where they’ll be performing Elmer Bernstein’s film score as the movie plays. Be careful not to get slimed. Nov. 2-3, 7 p.m., 123 W. South Temple, $15-$62 (801-533-6683, utahsymphony.org).

Ballet West’s ‘Jewels’

A George Balanchine masterpiece, “Jewels” uses the music of Igor Stravinsky, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Gabriel Fauré to convey the ballet traditions of America, Russia and France. It’ll be Ballet West’s season opener at the Capitol Theatre, and the dance company will utilize three different casts over seven days. Nov. 2-10, dates and times vary, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$87 (801-869-6900, balletwest.org).

Beau Pearson Ballet West Principal Beckanne Sisk. Ballet West will perform George Balanchine's "Jewels" from Nov. 2-10.

Natural History Museum of Utah’s ‘Behind the Scenes’

The Natural History Museum of Utah has collected a lot of stuff — and much of it remains behind closed doors. Not this weekend, though. They’re opening the otherwise off-limits collections for a special “Behind the Scenes” event. Go see cool dinosaur discoveries, rare insects and sundry cultural artifacts before they’re locked up again. Nov. 3-4, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 301 Wakara Way, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors and young adults ages 13-24, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 3, museum members and U. students, faculty and staff with ID (801-581-6927, nhmu.utah.edu).

Harlem Globetrotters at Vivint Arena

America’s most star-spangled basketball team takes the court at Vivint Arena on Saturday. “My goal is to make at least one person smile every night,” Globetrotters member Thunder Law recently told the Deseret News. “You never know what someone is going through in life.” Here’s hoping the team keeps their winning streak alive. Nov. 3, 2 and 7 p.m., 301 W. South Temple, $15-$110+ (801-325-7528, vivintarena.com).

Brunch at Brewvies, ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’

Thanksgiving is coming up. Prep for the inevitable family stress by catching “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” at Brewvies Cinema Pub. The film follows Neal (Steve Martin) as he struggles to get home for Thanksgiving and a ridiculous shower curtain ring salesman (John Candy) who becomes his hapless travel companion. The film is rated R for language. Nov. 4, 11 a.m., 677 S. 200 West. (801-355-5500, brewvies.com).