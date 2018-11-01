This weekend is one of the biggest of the high school football. The Deseret News staff has you covered with previews of all 18 games plus analysis from each classification as well as two preview videos.
Class 6A State Tournament
Friday's Quarterfinals
American Fork (9-2) at Weber (7-3), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live
Bingham (9-1) at Kearns (8-3), 5:30 p.m. | preview | watch live
Davis (7-3) at Lone Peak (7-3), 4 p.m. | preview
Pleasant Grove (7-4) at Fremont (8-2), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 5A State Tournament
Friday's quarterfinals
Jordan (6-4) at Skyridge (9-1), 4 p.m. | preview
Timpview (7-3) vs. Roy (8-2), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live
Springville (6-5) at Olympus (11-0), 5 p.m. | preview | watch live
Viewmont (7-3) vs. Corner Canyon (9-0), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 4A State Tournament
Friday's quarterfinals
Field among deepest in recent memory, even with runaway favorite Orem
Park City (8-3) at Sky View (10-0), 6 p.m. | preview
Spanish Fork (7-3) at Dixie (9-1), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live
Mountain Crest (7-4) at Orem (9-2), 5 p.m. | preview | watch live
Pine View (6-3) at Stansbury (7-3), 4 p.m. | preview
Class 3A State Tournament
Saturday's semifinals at Provo High School
Games feature last year's semifinal teams and a refocused North Sanpete
Morgan (8-2) vs. North Sanpete (6-4), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live
Summit Academy (8-2) vs. Juan Diego (7-4), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 2A State Tournament
Saturday's semifinals at Timpview High School
History is on South Summit's side in the 2A tournament
South Summit (9-1) vs. Millard (9-2), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live
Grand (7-3) vs. Beaver (8-3), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live
Class 1A State Tournament
Saturday's semifinals at Payson High School
1A semifinals to feature past 2 champions against teams on the rise
Parowan (8-2) vs. Duchesne (7-4), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live
Milford (10-0) vs. Monticello (5-5), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live