This weekend is one of the biggest of the high school football. The Deseret News staff has you covered with previews of all 18 games plus analysis from each classification as well as two preview videos.

Here's links to all of our coverage including 14 livestreams:

Video: What's the biggest high school football game this week?

Parry's Power Guide: Picking the winners from Week 12 of high school football

Felt's Facts: Taking a closer look at the highest scoring playoff games in Utah high school football history

Video: What you need to know about the high school football playoffs

Class 6A State Tournament

Friday's Quarterfinals

American Fork (9-2) at Weber (7-3), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live

Bingham (9-1) at Kearns (8-3), 5:30 p.m. | preview | watch live

Davis (7-3) at Lone Peak (7-3), 4 p.m. | preview

Pleasant Grove (7-4) at Fremont (8-2), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 5A State Tournament

Friday's quarterfinals

Jordan (6-4) at Skyridge (9-1), 4 p.m. | preview

Timpview (7-3) vs. Roy (8-2), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live

Springville (6-5) at Olympus (11-0), 5 p.m. | preview | watch live

Viewmont (7-3) vs. Corner Canyon (9-0), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 4A State Tournament

Friday's quarterfinals

Field among deepest in recent memory, even with runaway favorite Orem

Park City (8-3) at Sky View (10-0), 6 p.m. | preview

Spanish Fork (7-3) at Dixie (9-1), 4 p.m. | preview | watch live

Mountain Crest (7-4) at Orem (9-2), 5 p.m. | preview | watch live

Pine View (6-3) at Stansbury (7-3), 4 p.m. | preview

Class 3A State Tournament

Saturday's semifinals at Provo High School

Games feature last year's semifinal teams and a refocused North Sanpete

Morgan (8-2) vs. North Sanpete (6-4), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live

Summit Academy (8-2) vs. Juan Diego (7-4), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 2A State Tournament

Saturday's semifinals at Timpview High School

History is on South Summit's side in the 2A tournament

South Summit (9-1) vs. Millard (9-2), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live

Grand (7-3) vs. Beaver (8-3), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live

Class 1A State Tournament

Saturday's semifinals at Payson High School

1A semifinals to feature past 2 champions against teams on the rise

Parowan (8-2) vs. Duchesne (7-4), 11 a.m. | preview | watch live

Milford (10-0) vs. Monticello (5-5), 1:30 p.m. | preview | watch live