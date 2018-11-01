SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has long claimed the title of "greatest snow on Earth." But which ski resort is the greatest of the great?

USA Today's 10 Best is currently running a poll in which readers can vote on the 10 best ski towns and ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada. For many, it may not come as much of a surprise to know that Utah resorts show up more than once in both polls.

Best ski town nominees: Of the 20 nominees for “Best Ski Town,” two of the contenders are located in Utah.

Park City

The Summit County town was ranked No. 3 at the time of writing.

USA Today described Park City as having “feel of a historic Wild West mining town with the amenities of a world-class ski resort."

Salt Lake City

Utah’s capital city was ranked No. 19 at the time of writing.

According to USA Today, Salt Lake City has “a mix of big city amenities and easy access to some of the nation's top skiing and snowboarding.”

Four major resorts—Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude— all lie within reach of Salt Lake.

Best ski resort nominees: USA Today also nominated three Utah resorts to contend for spots in the U.S. and Canada’s top 10.

Alta Ski Area

The resort is known for being “skiers only.” No snowboarding allowed.

Alta features a 2,020-foot vertical drop, making it famous for its powder-covered expert slopes.

According to USA Today, the resort has 2,200 skiable acres and over 116 named runs.

Deer Valley Resort

Located in Park City, the resort is just a few miles from Park City Mountain, another ski resort.

Deer Valley has 103 named runs serviced by 21 lifts.

USA Today described it as ideal for “laid-back skiers who like a hassle-free experience with plenty of groomers to choose from.”

Snowbird

According to USA Today, an average of 500 inches of largely dry powder falls on Snowbird Ski Resort each year.

Eleven lifts service 169 trails crisscrossing 2,500 acres of skiable terrain at Snowbird.

The resort has a fairly even distribution of beginner, intermediate and expert level runs, making it a great option for nearly everyone.

As the Deseret News reported last winter, this isn’t the first time Utah has received press for its winter amenities. Both SnowPak and Wanderu have listed Utah ski towns and resorts in some of their “Nation’s Best” lists in previous years.

Voting for the USA Today polls goes until Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. MT. Click here to cast your votes.