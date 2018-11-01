SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in the race between Rep. Mia Love and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, the 4th Congressional District race has been rated as leaning toward the Democratic candidate.

FiveThirtyEight, an analysis website owned by ABC News famous for political predictions by its founder, Nate Silver, now gives McAdams a 60.6 percent chance of beating the two-term Republican incumbent.

The website had rated Utah's most competitive race a toss-up, as Cook Political Report and a number of other ratings entities continue to do. The University of Virginia's Sabato's Crystal Ball still sees the race as leaning Republican.

The new "classics" rating is based on a number of factors, including recent polls by the New York Times that found the race was tied, and a Dixie Strategies poll for KUTV that showed McAdams up by 7 points.

A "deluxe" rating by FiveThirtyEight that takes into account how other rating entities view the race, continues to call it a toss-up. No other major rating entity has said the race leans Democrat.

"Predictions are all over the map in these final days," Love's campaign manager, Dave Hansen, said. "Our focus right now is making sure that every Mia supporter votes. We are very confident that when the votes are counted, the only poll that truly matters, Mia Love will win."

McAdams' campaign manager, Andrew Roberts, said it's a close race.

"The mayor is running because we need to get Washington working again by bringing Republicans and Democrats together. The poll that matters the most is the one on Election Day. We're campaigning like we're five points behind and not taking anything for granted."