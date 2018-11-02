“BEAUTIFUL BOY” — 3½ stars — Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet, Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan; R (drug content throughout, language and brief sexual material); in general release

At the close of most press screenings, critics are usually asked to give a quick comment on the movie's quality — or lack of quality. When we walked out of “Beautiful Boy,” we all just stood around talking about addiction. Quality almost seemed beside the point.

Based on a true story, Felix van Groeningen’s powerful film follows a teenage boy in the grip of substance abuse.

We meet the boy’s father, David Sheff (Steve Carell), as the film opens. He’s in an office seeking help for his son Nic (Timothee Chalamet), and it’s clear this isn’t the first place he’s been. David has two questions: What is crystal meth doing to his son, and how can he help?

“Beautiful Boy’s” plot mostly revolves around Nic’s relationship with his father, a successful writer. David divorced Nic’s mother years earlier and has since remarried to an artist named Karen (Maura Tierney) and started a new family. It’s unclear if the divorce had anything to do with Nic’s struggles, but most of his parents’ forced interactions are hostile.

Nic lives with David, Karen and their two young children in the Bay Area. He loves his stepsiblings and comes off as more of an uncle than a big brother due to their age differences.

Early on, “Beautiful Boy” toggles between “present” scenes dealing with Nic’s addiction, flashbacks that show both happier times from years past and the more recent memories that illustrate his path into substance abuse. Images of Nic as a beaming young boy holding his newborn stepbrother in the hospital are heartbreaking juxtaposed with what is to come.

To be honest, much of the early back-and-forth gets a little muddled and hard to follow, but eventually “Beautiful Boy” settles into a more consistent timeline that follows David’s efforts to help Nic. This is complicated by the fact that, at least early on, Nic doesn’t believe he has a problem.

“Beautiful Boy’s” story isn’t about a destination so much as it’s meant to open a dialogue. Over its 120-minute run time, Groeningen’s film explores a number of common themes: We see Nic and David wrestle with issues of trust and deception, signs of progress marred by relapse, treatment and rehabilitation programs, and one of the film’s most important questions, which is just what role Nic’s family should take in the rehabilitation process.

One of the more remarkable facets of Groeningen’s film is its steady refusal to point fingers. David feels guilty for his role, remembering a time when Nic convinced him to share a joint in a moment of weakness, but we also see David driven to help his son, even going so far as to experiment with drugs to better understand what Nic is going through.

We see Nic’s duplicitous behavior, but in flashbacks we’ve also seen his sincerity and goodness, and sorrow along with David to see the results of his choices. Chalamet and Carell both turn in remarkable performances, evoking just the right amount of sympathy even as their characters demonstrate their own weaknesses.

As you might expect, “Beautiful Boy” contains a generous amount of on-screen drug use, though its R rating primarily comes from intermittent profanity. But while the profanity doesn’t feel essential to the film, it’s unlikely anyone will be thinking about language once “Beautiful Boy’s” credits roll.

It sounds like a terrible pun, but over and over again, the best word to describe the experience of watching “Beautiful Boy” is “sobering.” You don’t even have to be a parent to connect with the heartbreaking horror of watching David read through his son’s journal and slowly realize just how awful a terror he’s encountered. Moments like that have painted a sincere and staggering portrait of addiction.

