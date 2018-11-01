MOAB — A murder suspect out of Moab was captured in Arizona near the Navajo Nation following a 100-mile chase with authorities.

Martin Armento Verduzco-Lopez, who also goes by Omar Guerro, was arrested Wednesday by officers with the Navajo Nation Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and officers from Tuba City and Kayenta, Arizona.

He was charged Tuesday in 7th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. Verduzco-Lopez is accused of shooting Edgar Luna Najera, 30, multiple times at a mobile home, 250 Walnut Lane, on Sunday. A possible motive for the shooting was still being investigated Thursday.

Verduzco-Lopez was arrested along with Jaime Flores-Solis and Jorge Hernandez, both of Moab. Moab Police Chief Jim Winder said detectives believe the other two men are also connected to the homicide and helped Verduzco-Lopez flee the area after the shooting.

Wednesday night, officers with the Navajo Nation received two reports of three men trying to lure young girls from the reservation into their car, Winder said. An officer investigating the suspicious activity spotted the three men near Tuba City about 8 p.m. A short chase ensued on a dirt road, but the officer lost sight of the men, Winder said.

About three hours later, officers spotted the car again parked along the side of a road, though Winder did not immediately know if it was U.S. 89 or U.S. 160. But he said another chase ensued, this one involving officers from multiple agencies, and covered more than 100 miles before the vehicle Verduzco-Lopez was in overheated and broke down, according to the statement.

The three men got out of the vehicle and ran. Two were tracked down and arrested after running into the desert, and a third in a residential area, according to Moab police.

Winder had high praise for authorities in Arizona who didn't know they were chasing a wanted murder suspect until after he was arrested.

At a minimum, he said the other two men face possible charges of obstruction in Moab, in addition to charges in Arizona for fleeing.

Verduzco-Lopez also has an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Denver, according to police.