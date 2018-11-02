SALT LAKE CITY — Hallmark Christmas movies are here already.

What’s going on: Halloween just passed last night but the Hallmark Channel began airing Christmas movies last week. Now, we’re in full swing.

In fact, the network aired a full slate of Christmas films on Halloween.

The channel will launch 36 new movies this season for its yearly Christmas promotion.

Want more?: Good news for those without TV. The channel will also have a “Countdown to Christmas” radio station on SiriusXM radio.

It launched Nov. 1 and will be on Hallmark Channel radio, which is channel 70.

There’s an app for that: Hallmark also released a Countdown to Christmas app, which includes a checklist for you to keep track of which Hallmark Christmas movies you’ve watched.

Bigger picture: Hallmark is about to dive into its biggest time of the year. Data show the network receives a big boost in viewership during the holiday season, USA Today reports.