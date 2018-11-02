1 of 5
SALT LAKE CITY — Hallmark Christmas movies are here already.
What’s going on: Halloween just passed last night but the Hallmark Channel began airing Christmas movies last week. Now, we’re in full swing.
- In fact, the network aired a full slate of Christmas films on Halloween.
- The channel will launch 36 new movies this season for its yearly Christmas promotion.
Want more?: Good news for those without TV. The channel will also have a “Countdown to Christmas” radio station on SiriusXM radio.
- It launched Nov. 1 and will be on Hallmark Channel radio, which is channel 70.
There’s an app for that: Hallmark also released a Countdown to Christmas app, which includes a checklist for you to keep track of which Hallmark Christmas movies you’ve watched.
Bigger picture: Hallmark is about to dive into its biggest time of the year. Data show the network receives a big boost in viewership during the holiday season, USA Today reports.
- The station averaged 2.4 million same-day viewers on average from last year’s Countdown to Christmas through Dec. 31, according to USA Today.
- Hallmark had 830,000 more viewers during the holiday season compared to the first 10 months of 2017.
