SALT LAKE CITY — Two “Avengers” characters might team up in their own original series for Disney’s new streaming service.

What’s going on: Variety reported this week that Marvel heroes Falcon and Winter Soldier will team up for a potential limited series for the new Disney streaming service.

  • Malcolm Spellman, writer and producer of “Empire,” is slated to write the series.
  • It’s unclear if Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon, and Sebastian Stan, who plays Winter Soldier, will appear in the show.

Why it matters: Marvel and Disney have started creating multiple limited series centered around Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. The proposed series would focus on characters who don’t have their own solo films, like Winter Soldier and Falcon, Entertainment Weekly reports.

  • Loki and Scarlet Witch could also receive their own series, EW reports.
  • These series would be different than the Marvel shows you see on Netflix, which include “Daredevil,” “The Punisher,” “Jessica Jones” and the recently canceled “Luke Cage.”
  • The Disney/Marvel shows would be produced by Marvel Studios and with Marvel boss Kevin Feige at the helm, IGN reports.

Bottom line: Disney is diving headfirst into its new streaming service. Launching in 2019, the service will already feature a new live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian” and the return of the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated series.

