PROVO — The BYU football team will play a home-and-home football series with Arkansas in 2022 and 2023, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

The Razorbacks will be just the third Southeastern Conference team to play in Provo when they will play the Cougars in LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022. BYU will return the favor next season and play in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sept. 23, 2023.

This story will be updated.