In its first year of eligibility for postseason competition, both the men's and women's soccer teams are headed to Golden, Colorado, to compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Championships.

The men's tournament consists of the top-six teams in the regular season standings. The first and second place teams are given a bye to the semifinals, while the third through sixth place teams played a first-round game at the highest seeded institution. The highest seeded team hosts the tournament semifinals and finals.

The Griffins recorded their highest placement in the regular season as an RMAC member. In the final weekend, the Griffins moved up from fourth to second with wins over Dixie State and MSU Denver.

Westminster is second in the RMAC for goals scored and goals allowed. Its tally of 46 points is the highest in a season since 2004 and ranks ninth in program history. The team recorded eight shutouts and only allowed 14 goals.

"The team has had a successful year," head coach Josh Pittman said. "Our staff has worked very hard and put in a lot of hours. Hailey Rockwood, our trainer, has done an unbelievable job keeping players on the field. Stephen Hofer and Joe Hickman have done a great job in preparing our team. And of course, the players have performed at a very high level."

The men are scheduled to meet Colorado Mesa for the third time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Griffins, 4-2, in the first meeting on Dumke Field. Westminster got its first win over Colorado Mesa, 2-0, in the second meeting. Westminster trails, 1-6, in the series.

"The biggest challenge for us this weekend will be our lack of experience in playoff games," Pittman explained. "Our first game pits us against Colorado Mesa, an experienced side that has played in these games every year."

All tournament games will be available to watch on RMAC.TV, streaming through Stretch Internet. Live stats will be available online for each game.