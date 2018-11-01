October brought crisp autumn air, homecoming games and a historic general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Deseret News photographers traveled the state and across the globe to capture some of the month's most memorable moments.

From cowboys herding bison on Antelope Island to President Russell M. Nelson greeting children in Paraguay to Utahns mourning the tragic losses of a slain University of Utah student and the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting — here's a look back at October in our favorite 10 images.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists.