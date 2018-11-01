SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re wondering who to take in your office pool — just for fun, of course — 16th-ranked Utah is a safe pick over Arizona State.

At least that’s what media members who are paid to have their prognostications published believe heading into this weekend’s intriguing Pac-12 South game.

AZCentral.com compiled a roundup of predictions for this matchup, and Saturday will seemingly be a good day to be a Ute.

The Sporting News predicted that Utah will continue its 40-point streak — currently at four — by beating ASU 41-27.

"Utah is one of the best second-half stories of the season, a team that has found its offense and has scored 40 or more points in each of its last four games. The Sun Devils have lost all four of their games by seven points and are coming off a win against USC. The Utes change that trend."

LindySSports.com’s Ken Cross forecasts a lower-scoring game but a Ute win nonetheless.

"Figuring out how to navigate Utah’s defense will be the Sun Devils’ task after last week’s 38-35 win over USC. The Utes only give up 287 yards per game, which is seventh in the nation, and the rush defense is No. 3 in allowing 81 yards per game. Manny Wilkens will need a big day in the passing game with N’Keal Harry as a primary receiver."

The rest of the experts are taking Utah, too. That goes from thespread.com’s Derek Patrick — who wrote “The Sun Devils are feeling good about things after the win at USC, but this game presents and entirely different beast against a red-hot team” — to the Dallas News, College Football News, Bleacher Report and Docsports.com.

According to a very unscientific poll on Twitter, football fans are also predicting a Utah blowout.

The Sun Devils’ new coach, Herm Edwards, has plenty of respect for the Utes. He called his next opponent “a physical football team” that likes to run “with a purpose.”

"This is a senior-laden team and it doesn't give up a lot of points," Edwards said earlier this week. "They're big and physical up front on both sides of the ball, especially with the defensive line, and the secondary is active so we're going to see a lot of man coverage."

The HouseofSpark.com noted that the Sun Devils are facing “a big challenge” against the red-hot Utes because of their rushing attack, their stingy defense and their “ultimate Swiss Army knife” player. Of sophomore standout Britain Covey, the website wrote:

“His stats don’t jump off of the page, but he’s constantly making plays in a variety of ways that has helped Utah win games this season. Covey plays wide receiver, returns kicks/punts and has even thrown for two touchdowns this season. He’s undersized at 5’8”, and has used his tremendous speed to beat defensive backs all season. ASU will have their hands full trying to contain Covey.”