SALT LAKE CITY — Come one, come all, Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today, thanks to baseball.

Taco Bell announced thatfrom 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, the restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos as part of its “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” giveaway.

According to Taco Bell’s website, the conditions of the promotion are as follows:

“If a base is stolen by any player for either team during any game of the 2018 World Series championship … Taco Bell will offer every person in the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia the opportunity to obtain one (1) free Doritos Locos Taco … at participating Taco Bell restaurants in the United States and District of Columbia."

You can receive any style of Doritos Locos Taco — Cool Ranch, Fiery, or classic Nacho — without having to buy anything else.

Steal A Base, Steal A Taco. In Game 1 of the World Series®, Mookie Betts stole a base and stole free Doritos® Locos Tacos for all of America. Stop by any Taco Bell on November 1st from 2-6pm or all day online to steal yours. See terms: ta.co/StolenBase Posted by Taco Bell on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Why?: In the first inning of game one of this year’s World Series, Mookie Betts, star right fielder for the Boston Red Sox, stole second base to win everyone free tacos, thanks to a promotional campaign from Taco Bell, Time magazine reported.

Betts is only the seventh baseball player to accomplish this. In 2007, Jacoby Ellsberry, who also played for the Red Sox at the time, was the first to win the nation tacos.

Taco Bell tweeted shortly after Betts' steal, acknowledging the event.

When asked in a postgame interview if he was aware of what he had done by stealing a base, Betts smiled and answered in the affirmative.

Mookie has a message for America. 🌮 pic.twitter.com/i0J0lRqofV — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2018

So there you have it, free tacos for everyone. Even if you’re a Yankees fan.