OREM — The 5A state volleyball tournament begins today at the UVU's UCCU Center, and you can watch it all live here. You'll find the schedule and stream for each court below. First matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Court 1

Alta vs. Murray, 3:30 p.m.

Bountiful vs. Springville, 5 p.m.

Alta/Murray loser vs. Skyridge/Farmington loser, 6:30 p.m.

Bountiful/Springville loser vs. West/Brighton loser, 8 p.m.

Court 2

Skyridge vs. Farmington, 3:30 p.m.

West vs. Brighton, 5 p.m.

Alta/Murray winner vs. Skyridge/Farmington winner, 6:30 p.m.

Bountiful/Springville winner vs. West/Brighton winner, 8 p.m.

Court 3

Box Elder vs. Wasatch, 3:30 p.m.

Corner Canyon vs. East, 5 p.m.

Box Elder/Wasatch winner vs. Skyline/Timpview winner, 6:30 p.m.

Corner Canyon/East winner vs. Timpanogos/Woods Cross winner, 8 p.m.

Court 4

Skyline vs. Timpview, 3:30 p.m.

Timpanogos vs. Woods Cross, 5 p.m.

Box Elder/Wasatch loser vs. Skyline/Timpview loser, 6:30 p.m.

Corner Canyon/East loser vs. Timpanogos/Woods Cross loser, 8 p.m.