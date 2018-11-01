Last week, Corner Canyon racked up 70 points on Murray, tying for the 10th-most points ever scored by one team in a playoff game. Orem (vs. Tooele) and Pine View (vs. Logan) each put up 68 tying – with each other – for the 13th-most all-time.

For the record, here are the Top 25 most points scored by one team in a playoff game (this season’s games that qualify are in bold):

East 79, Payson 0 – 1919 championship (only one classification)

Dixie 78, Grantsville 0 – 1972 Class 2A quarterfinal

Granite 78, Richfield 0 – 1923 semifinal (only one classification)

Northridge 77, Copper Hills 26 – 2011 Class 5A first-round

Hurricane 74, American Leadership 7 – 2009 Class 3A first-round

Beaver 73, East Carbon 0 – 1979 Class 1A quarterfinal

Hunter 72, Highland 22 – 1991 Class 4A first-round

Beaver 71, Gunnison Valley 20 – 2014 Class 2A first-round

Kanab 71, Duchesne 0 – 1987 Class 1A first-round

Corner Canyon 70, Murray 3 – 2018 Class 5A first-round

East 70, Skyline 20 – 2016 Class 4A first-round

Snow Canyon 69, Carbon 0 – 1999 Class 3A first-round

Orem 68, Tooele 12 – 2018 Class 4A first-round

Pine View 68, Logan 50 – 2018 Class 4A first-round

East 67, American Fork 31 – 2017 Class 6A first-round

Bear River 66, Union 6 – 2004 Class 3A first-round

Juan Diego 66, Carbon 6 – 2017 Class 3A first-round

Lone Peak 66, American Fork 19 – 2016 Class 5A semifinal

Timpview 66, Salem Hills 19 – 2016 Class 4A first-round

Bingham 65, Cyprus 7 – 2017 Class 6A first-round

Duchesne 65, Monument Valley 26 – 2011 Class 1A quarterfinal

East 65, Roy 14 – 2013 Class 4A first-round

Richfield 65, Delta 0 – 1931 first-round (only one classification)

East 64, Maple Mountain 13 – 2016 Class 4A semifinal

Monticello 64, Milford 30 – 2011 Class 1A quarterfinal

Scoring frenzies – Part II

Pine View’s 68-50 win over Logan set a record for total points – 118 – in a playoff game.

Another contest saw 100 points scored as Stansbury defeated Mountain View, 57-43. That ties for the eighth-most total points in a tournament game.

Here are the Top 25 most total points in playoff contests (this season’s games that qualify are in bold):

118 – Pine View 68, Logan 50 – 2018 Class 4A first-round

106 – Alta 58, Highland 48 – 2016 Class 4A first-round

106 – Manti 54, Emery County 52 (5 OT) – 1985 Class 2A first-round

104 – Bingham 62, Jordan 42 – 2009 Class 5A first-round

104 – Jordan 62, Pleasant Grove 42 – 2013 Class 5A quarterfinal

104 – Spanish Fork 54, Mountain View 48 (3 OT) – 2010 Class 4A first-round

103 – Northridge 77, Copper Hills 26 – 2011 Class 5A first-round

100 – Jordan 62, Cottonwood 38 – 2010 Class 5A quarterfinal

100 – Stansbury 57, Mountain View 43 – 2018 Class 4A first round

98 – East 67, American Fork 31 – 2017 Class 6A first-round

97 – Juan Diego 61, Juab 36 – 2016 Class 3A semifinal

96 – Lone Peak 59, Jordan 37 – 2016 Class 5A quarterfinal

95 – Pleasant Grove 48, Jordan 47 – 2015 Class 5A first-round

94 – Box Elder 62, Bountiful 32 – 2001 Class 4A semifinal

94 – Hunter 72, Highland 22 – 1991 Class 4A first-round

94 – Monticello 64, Milford 30 – 2011 Class 1A quarterfinal

93 – Davis 50, Cottonwood 43 (OT) – 2004 Class 5A championship

93 – East 56, Alta 37 – 2015 Class 4A quarterfinal

93 – Skyline 56, Bingham 37 – 1999 Class 5A semifinal

92 – Highland 48, Pine View 44 – 2010 Class 4A quarterfinal

91 – Beaver 70, Gunnison Valley 20 – 2014 Class 2A first-round

91 – Dixie 49, Stansbury 42 – 2014 Class 3AA quarterfinal

91 – Duchesne 65, Monument Valley 26 – 2011 Class 1A quarterfinal

91 – Emery County 61, Kanab 30 – 2012 Class 2A first-round

91 – Juan Diego 56, Kanab 35 – 2003 Class 2A semifinal

91 – Pine View 63, Hurricane 28 – 2013 Class 3AA quarterfinal

Incidentally, the 118 points by Pine View and Logan ties for the 15th-most in all prep games since 1893 – almost 33,000 contests.

Losing points in a playoff game

Logan’s 50 points is the most scored in a losing effort in a tourney game that didn’t go into overtime and second-most overall. Mountain View’s 43 points in a losing cause ranks tied for seventh-most in a tournament contest all-time. Northridge tallied 37 in its loss, tied for the 20th-most all-time in the same category.

Here are the Top 25 teams that scored the most points in a losing effort (this season’s games that qualify are in bold):

Emery County 52 to Manti 54 (5 OT) – 1985 Class 2A first-round

Logan 50 to Pine View 68 – 2018 Class 4A first-round

Highland 48 to Alta 58 – 2016 Class 4A quarterfinal

Mountain View 48 to Spanish Fork 56 (3 OT) – 2010 Class 4A first-round

Jordan 47 to Pleasant Grove 48 – 2015 Class 5A first-round

Pine View 44 to Highland 48 – 2010 Class 4A quarterfinal

Cottonwood 43 to Davis 50 (OT) – 2004 Class 5A championship

Jordan 43 to Skyridge 45 – 2017 Class 5A quarterfinal

Mountain View 43 to Stansbury 57 – 2018 Class 4A first-round

Jordan 42 to Bingham 62 – 2009 Class 5A first-round

Juan Diego 42 to Pine View 48 (OT) – 2013 Class 3AA semifinal

Pleasant Grove 42 to Jordan 62 – 2013 Class 5A quarterfinal

Stansbury 42 to Dixie 49 – 2014 Class 3AA quarterfinal

Dixie 41 to Woods Cross 42 (3 OT) – 1989 Class 3A quarterfinal

Jordan 41 to Lone Peak 45 – 2011 Class 5A semifinal

Highland 40 to Timpview 41 – 1997 Class 4A semifinal

Skyline 39 to Northridge 41 – 2002 Class 5A championship

Corner Canyon 38 to Highland 41 (2 OT) – 2015 Class 4A quarterfinal

Cottonwood 38 to Jordan 62 – 2010 Class 5A quarterfinal

Alta 37 to East 56 – 2015 Class 4A quarterfinal

Bingham 37 to Skyline 56– 1999 Class 5A semifinal

Cedar 37 to Union 43 – 1993 Class 3A semifinal

Jordan 37 to Lone Peak 59 – 2016 Class 5A quarterfinal

Kanab 37 to Manti 44 – 2004 Class 2A quarterfinal

Lone Peak 37 to Hunter 45 (4 OT) – 2009 Class 5A quarterfinal

Northridge 37 to Kearns 40 – 2018 Class 5A first-round

Springville 37 to Olympus 43 – 2013 Class 4A first-round

Summit Academy 37 to Juan Diego 38 (2 OT) – 2017 Class 3A semifinal

Incidentally, Logan’s 50 points ties for the fifth-most in a losing cause in all non-overtime games.

“New” coaches still alive

Just three of the 17 schools that made coaching changes this season advanced to the next round this week: Monticello’s Reed Anderson is the only first-time coach, Timpview’s Andy Stokes moved from Dixie after three seasons, and Blaine Monkres returned to Dixie, where he had coached from 2008-14. (In between stints at Dixie, he directed Murray in 2016 and Riverton in 2017.)

Milestone

Pine View’s Ray Hosner, in his 18th season, goes for his 150th career victory.

Powerful Kick Returners

Sky View’s Caleb Christensen returned the opening kickoff 95 yards against Snow Canyon last week. That’s the sixth kickoff return for a TD of his career and ties the state record, also held by San Juan’s Jens Wilson (2004-05).This season, three players have returned kicks for two touchdowns in a game, but Kearns’ Isaiah Afatasi has done it twice. He ran 69 and 60 yards on punt returns on Aug. 31 against Cottonwood. Afatasi returned a kickoff 80 yards and a punt for a 55-yard TD on Oct. 17 against Riverton. (Summit Academy’s Parker Clawson and teammate Colin Dodge also both returned two kicks for scores in a game – and it was the same game – on Aug. 31 against Judge Memorial.) (The state record for all kicks returned in a single game is three by Judge Memorial’s Mike Chambers in 1967.)

Quarterfinal/semifinal streaks

Bingham has won 15 consecutive first-round games since 2004 to advance to the quarterfinals. That’s an ongoing state record. Timpview is in the quarterfinals for the 17th time in 19 years, and Lone Peak, for the 15th time in 19 seasons. Fremont makes its 13th quarterfinal appearance in 18 years.

In the semifinal rounds this week, South Summit competes for the 10th time in 10 seasons. (Meaning the Wildcats have won their opening game in the tournament 10 straight times. Just seven teams have won more consecutive opening round contests.) Duchesne plays in the semis for the 14th time in 17 years and Juan Diego for the ninth time in 11.

Bingham strives to win two playoff games for the seventh straight year, since 2012. Only Skyline, which snared at least two playoff victories 13 years in a row, from 1993-2005, and Kanab, which won at least two tournament games eight straight years, from 1981-88, have longer streaks.

South Summit has enjoyed at least two playoff victories the past five seasons. The Wildcats aim to advance to the championship for a sixth consecutive year. Just two other schools have been to the finals more consecutive seasons: Skyline, nine times from 1995-2003, and Kanab, eight times from 1981-88.

Beaver and Juan Diego have captured two postseason wins for the fourth year in a row.

With a victory this week, Juan Diego becomes just the fifth team to win three tournament games over four consecutive seasons. Skyline won at least three playoff contests nine straight times (1995-2003). Hurricane (2008-11) and Timpview twice (2006-09 and 2012-15) captured three tournament wins four times in a row.

Quarterfinal/semifinal notes

Logan (9-2), Grantsville (8-2), Highland (8-3), Cyprus (7-3) and East (7-3) have the best records of teams that lost in their first playoff game this year. No teams with losing records survive.

Also from Week 11

Kearns snapped a 13-game, opening-round losing streak which went back to 1993…. Park City celebrated its first home playoff victory since 2009 and Olympus, its first since 2011…. Until its loss to Millard last week, San Juan had won its first playoff game of the tournament for 13 straight seasons, from 2005 through 2017.

Playoff matchup notes

6A Quarterfinals (home school listed first)

Weber (7-3) vs. American Fork (9-2)

Series record: Tied 2-2 since 1976. Last meeting: Aug. 17 (Week 1) – AF, 38-15, at American Fork.

Coach vs. coach: AF’s Aaron Boem is 2-0 against Weber’s Matt Hammer.

Last quarterfinals: Weber – 2017, lost to Lone Peak, 26-17. American Fork – 2017, lost to East, 67-31.

Weber hasn’t advanced to the semifinals since 1999 when the Warriors won the Class 4A title. (That year, Weber clobbered American Fork, 26-3, in a quarterfinal matchup at Weber.)

American Fork hopes to advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years. A victory gives the Cavemen double-digit victories for just the fourth time in the program’s 93 seasons and first since 2014.

Current winning streaks: Weber – 5, American Fork – 2.

The Warriors are 4-3 in home playoff games.

Kearns (8-3) vs. Bingham (9-1)

Series record: Bingham leads 23-9 since 1967. Last meeting: Oct. 28, 2011 – Bingham, 38-0 (5A first-round at Bingham).

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Kearns’ Matt Rickards and Bingham’s John Lambourne.

Last quarterfinals: Kearns – 1993, defeated Brighton, 25-14, before falling to Skyline in the semifinals. Bingham – 2017, cruised by Herriman, 31-7, en route to the Class 6A championship.

Bingham plays a true road game in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when the Miners lost to Fremont, 27-20. They’re working to punch their ticket to the semifinals for the seventh consecutive season. A victory also gives the Miners their seventh straight double-digit win season and 13th in 14 years. Kearns hopes to match its nine victories of the 2017 season.

Current winning streaks: Kearns – 6, Bingham – 3.

The Cougars are 4-5 in home playoff games.

Fremont (8-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (7-4)

Series record: Fremont leads 5-1 since 1998. Last meeting: Aug. 24 (Week 2) – PG, 43-22, at Pleasant Grove.

Coach vs. coach: Fremont’s Ross Arnold and Pleasant Grove’s Mark Wootton have each won one game against the other.

Last quarterfinal: Fremont – 2016, blasted Taylorsville, 48-21, before dropping to Bingham in the semifinals. Pleasant Grove – 2017, fell to Herriman, 21-3.

PG last advanced to the semifinals in 2006.

Current winning streaks: Fremont – 2, Pleasant Grove – 2.

At home in the playoffs, the Silver Wolves are 18-2 (lost in 2005 and 2014).

Lone Peak (7-3) vs. Davis (7-3)

Series record: Lone Peak leads 2-0 since 2011. Last meeting: Sept. 1, 2011 – LP, 21-10.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Lone Peak’s Bart Brockbank and Davis’ Mitch Arquette.

Last quarterfinals: LP – 2017, defeated Weber, 26-17, before dropping to East in the semifinals. Davis – 2013, fell to Lone Peak, 27-26.

Lone Peak hopes to advance to the semifinal round for the eighth time in nine seasons. (The Knights missed the semifinals in 2014.)

Davis last appeared in the semis in 2009.

Current winning streaks: Lone Peak – 4, Davis – 1.

The Knights are 22-5 in home playoff games and have won 13 straight tournament contests on their own turf going back to 2009.

5A Quarterfinals (home school listed first)

Roy (8-2) vs. Timpview (7-3)

Series record: Timpview leads 2-0 since 2007. Last meeting: Nov. 21, 2014 – Timpview, 28-7 (Class 4A championship at U. of U.).

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Roy’s Fred Fernades and Timpview’s Andy Stokes.

Last quarterfinals: Roy – 2015, fell to Lone Peak, 28-7. Timpview – 2016, lost to East, 47-34.

Roy last made the semifinals in 2014 where the Royals advanced to finals where they lost to Timpview. The Thunderbirds last made the semis in 2015 when they lost to East in the championship game.

Current winning streaks: Roy – 3, Timpview – 2.

The Royals are 5-7 in home playoff games.

Skyridge (9-1) vs. Jordan (6-4)

Series record: Skyridge leads 1-0. Only meeting: Nov. 3, 2017 – Skyridge, 45-43 (Class 5A quarterfinal at Skyridge).

Coach vs. coach: Skyridge’s Jon Lehman is 1-0 vs. Jordan’s Kaleo Teriipaia.

Last quarterfinals: After Skyridge defeated Jordan, 45-43, in last year’s quarterfinals, the Falcons advanced to the Class 5A championship, but fell to Lehi.

Jordan last appeared in the semis in 2013 when the Beetdiggers fell to Brighton.

Current winning streaks: Skyridge – 9, Jordan – 1.

Going back to last season, Skyridge has won 14 of its past 16 games.

The Falcons are 3-0 in home playoff contests.

Olympus (11-0) vs. Springville (6-5)

Series record: Olympus leads 3-2 since 1993. Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2017 – Springville, 28-14 (Class 5A first round at Springville). All five games were first-round matchups.

Coach vs. coach: Olympus’ Aaron White and Springville’s Willy Child each have one victory over the other.

Last quarterfinals: Olympus – 2013, nipped Logan, 23-21, before dropping to East in the semifinals. Springville – 2017, tripped Alta, 20-17, before losing to eventual state champ Lehi in the semifinal round.

The Red Devils attempt to advance to the semis for the fourth consecutive year.

Olympus (11-0) tries to match its best-ever championship season of 1998 when it went 12-0. The Titans enjoy a double-digit win season for just the seventh time in 66 seasons and first since 2013.

Current winning streaks: Olympus – 11, Springville – 1.

The Titans are 14-9 in home playoff games.

Corner Canyon (9-0) vs. Viewmont (7-3)

Series record: First meeting.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Corner Canyon’s Eric Kjar and Viewmont’s Scotty Ditty.

Last quarterfinals: CC – 2017, silenced Highland, 37-0, but fell in the semifinals to Skyridge. Viewmont – 2011, lost to Jordan, 43-7.

The Vikings last made the semis in 1980 when they advanced to the championship game, but lost to West.

Corner Canyon won its first 11 games in 2017 before the semifinal setback, so the Chargers are 20-1 over two seasons.

Current winning streaks: Corner Canyon – 9, Viewmont – 4.

The Chargers are 5-0 in home playoff games.

4A Quarterfinals (home school listed first)

Dixie (9-1) vs. Spanish Fork (7-3)

Series record: Dixie leads 10-6 since 1974. Last meeting: Nov. 16, 2012 – Dixie, 49-21 (Class 3A championship at U. of U.)

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Dixie’s Blaine Monkres and SF’s Preston Parrish.

Last quarterfinals: Dixie – 2017, fell to Mountain Crest, 18-27. Spanish Fork – 2012, handled Morgan, 33-23, and advanced to the title game.

Dixie appears in its seventh straight quarterfinal. The Flyers shoot for their fourth double-digit win season in seven years. Spanish Fork relishes its most victories since 2012, a 12-2 season.

Current winning streaks: Dixie – 9, SF – 1.

The Flyers are 31-8 in home playoff.

Sky View (10-0) vs. Park City (8-3)

Series record: First meeting.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Sky View’s Danilo Robinson and Park City’s Josh Montzingo.

Last quarterfinals: Sky View – 2017, defeated Pine View, 35-21, before losing to Orem in the semifinals. Park City – 2016, fell to Stansbury, 54-0, in Class 3A.

Park City last appeared in the semifinal round in 2009, but the Miners lost to Hurricane. PC has its most wins since 2009 when it finished 11-2.

The Bobcats won their first 11 games last year before dropping to Orem, so are 21-1 over two seasons. Sky View celebrates its sixth double-digit win campaign in 55 years of football and its third in four seasons.

Current winning streaks: Sky View – 10, Park City – 4.

The Bobcats are 10-6 in home playoff games.

Orem (9-2) vs. Mountain Crest (7-4)

Series record: Orem leads 1-0. Only meeting: Nov. 17, 2017 – Orem, 26-0 (Class 4A championship at U. of U.).

Coach vs. coach: Orem’s Jeremy Hill is 1-0 vs. Mountain Crest’s Jason Lee.

Last quarterfinals: Orem – 2017, eliminated Desert Hills, 37-17, en route to capturing the state championship. Mountain Crest – 2017, nipped Dixie, 18-17, and advanced to the title game.

Orem tries for its second consecutive double-digit win season and 11th in its 90-year history.

Current winning streaks: Orem – 7, Mountain Crest – 3.

The Tigers are 21-9 in home playoff games.

Stansbury (7-3) vs. Pine View (7-3)

Series record: First meeting.

Coach vs. coach: Pine View’s Ray Hosner is 1-0 vs. Stansbury’s Clint Christiansen when Christiansen was at South Sevier in 2001; Pine View won, 32-6.

Last quarterfinals: Stansbury – 2017, crunched Ridgeline, 38-7, before losing to Mountain Crest in the semifinals. Pine View – 2017, dropped a 35-21 contest to Sky View.

Pine View last reached the semifinals in 2016 when the Panthers lost in the championship game to Desert Hills.

Pine View makes its sixth straight quarterfinal appearance, although the quarterfinal round was PV’s first playoff game in 2013 and ’14. Stanbury is in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in seven seasons, but the quarterfinal contest was the Stallions’ first tournament game in 2013, ’14 and ’16.

Current winning streaks: Pine View – 2, Stansbury – 1.

The Stallions are 6-5 in home playoff games.

3A Semifinals at Provo High

Morgan (8-2) vs. North Sanpete (6-4)

Series record: Morgan leads 10-3 since 1979. Last meeting: Oct. 19, 2016 – NS, 34-18.

Coach vs. coach: North Sanpete’s Rhett Bird is 1-0 vs. Morgan’s Kovi Christiansen.

Last semifinals: Morgan – 2017, defeated Juab, 34-18, but fell to Juan Diego in the championship. North Sanpete – 2015, lost to Morgan, 43-22.

North Sanpete has never advanced past the semifinals in four attempts.

Morgan appears in the semis for the fourth consecutive time and fifth in six seasons.

Current winning streaks: Morgan – 6; North Sanpete – 1.

Summit Academy (8-2) vs. Juan Diego (7-4)

Series record: Summit Academy leads 2-1 since 2017. Last meeting: Oct. 12 (Week 9) – SA, 28-19, at Summit Academy. (The semifinals game is their fourth battle in two years.)

Coach vs. coach: Juan Diego’s John Colosimo is 3-2 vs. Summit Academy’s Les Hamilton, including two games Juan Diego won in 2003 and ’04 when Hamilton was at Grantsville.

Last semifinals: These teams collided in the 2017 semifinals; Juan Diego won, 38-37, on its way to a third consecutive state championship.

Summit Academy makes the semifinals for the fourth time in five years. But the Bears have advanced to the finals only once, in 2014. Juan Diego appears in the semis for the ninth time in 11 seasons. The Soaring Eagle are 6-2 in their most recent semifinal bouts.

Current winning streaks: Summit Academy – 6, Juan Diego – 2.

2A Semifinals at Timpview High

South Summit (9-1) vs. Millard (9-2)

Series record: South Summit leads 13-5 since 1993. Last meeting: Oct. 5 (Week 8) – SS, 47-6, at South Summit.

Coach vs. coach: South Summit’s Mike Grajek is 3-0 vs. Millard’s Ethan Stephenson.

Last semifinals: South Summit – 2017, trounced Grand County, 47-9, on its way to capturing the state title. Millard – 2011, trimmed San Juan, 35-29, before dropping to Manti in the title contest.

South Summit goes for its sixth straight double-digit win season, eighth in 10 years and 13th overall in the Wildcats’ 81 seasons. They’re 21-1 over two seasons and 64-6 going back to 2013.

Millard has its most victories since 2011 when the Eagles went 9-3 and a semifinal triumph rewards them with their first double-digit win season since 2007.

Current winning streaks: South Summit – 7, Millard – 3.

Grand County (7-3) vs. Beaver (8-3)

Series record: Beaver leads 10-6 since 1964. Last meeting: Oct. 5 (Week 8) – GC, 21-0, at Grand County.

Coach vs. coach: Grand County’s Dennis Wells and Beaver’s Jon Marshall each have a victory over the other.

Last semifinals: Grand County – 2017, lost to South Summit, 47-9. Beaver – 2017, dominated Delta, 35-16, before falling to South Summit in the finals.

Grand County last appeared in the championship game in 2013.

Beaver plays in the semis for the fourth year in a row.

Current winning streaks: Grand County – 3, Beaver – 3.

1A Semifinals at Payson High

Duchesne (7-4) vs. Parowan (8-2)

Series record: Duchesne leads 9-4 since 1989. Last meeting: Sept. 28 (Week 7) – Parowan, 14-7, at Duchesne.

Coach vs. coach: Duchesne’s Jerry Cowan and Parowan’s Carter Miller have each captured one victory against the other.

Last semifinals: Duchesne ousted Parowan from the 2017 tournament, 27-14, but the Eagles then lost to Milford in the championship.

Duchesne is in the semis for the fourth straight year and hopes to advance to the finals for the third season in a row.

Parowan made its only championship game appearance in 1989; the Rams still seek their first state football crown.

Current winning streaks: Duchesne – 6, Parowan – 1.

Milford (10-0) vs. Monticello (5-5)

Series record: Monticello leads 14-3 since 1985. Last meeting: Oct. 12 (Week 9) – Milford, 32-26, at Milford.

Coach vs. coach: Milford’s Thayne Marshall is 1-0 vs. Monticello’s Reed Anderson.

Last semifinals: Milford – 2017, bruised Kanab, 38-20, en route to the state title. Monticello – 2014, lost to Rich, 39-13.

Monticello last advanced to the finals in 2004 when the Buckaroos claimed the championship trophy.

Milford (10-0) has posted its second straight double-digit win season, and second-ever in its 77 years of football. The 10 victories mark the best opening in school history, besting the previous record of eight set in 1994.

Current winning streaks: Milford – 17, Monticello – 2.

Player Update – Season Stats

Here’s where this year’s crop of players rank in the Top 20 in all-time season performances. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player. An asterisk indicates the player’s team has concluded its season.

American Fork’s Boone Abbott ranks:

17th (tied) in passing touchdowns – 39 – and needs two more to break into the Top 10 and seven more to reach the Top 5.

American Fork’s Chase Roberts ranks:

15th (tied) in touchdown receptions – 19 – and one away from the Top 10.

Davis’ Will Ferrin ranks:

14th (tied) in field goals – 13 – and is one short of the Top 10.

Jordan’s Ethan Bolingbroke ranks:

14th (tied) in receptions – 87 – and needs five to reach the Top 10.

Milford’s Paxton Henrie ranks:

Ninth (tied) in touchdown receptions – 20 – and just two short of the Top 5 and four off the state record.

Orem’s Puka Nakua ranks:

First in receiving yards – 1,945. He also holds fourth place all-time with 1,691 receiving yards in 2017.

Sixth (tied) in touchdown receptions – 21; he’s chasing his own state record of 24, set last year, and shared by Brighton’s Simi Fehoko (2014).

19th (tied) in receptions – 85 – and needs seven to reach the Top 10. He also holds 14th place all-time (tied) with 87 in 2017.

* Woods Cross’ Carston Naegle ranks:

14th in completions – 241.

Of note, Grantsville’s Parker Thomas became the 26th Utah prep gridder to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. He ranks 24th all-time with 2,028 yards. He’s also tied for 21st in season rushing touchdowns with 27.

Player Update – Career Stats

Here’s this week’s update on players who rank in the Top 20 (or close enough) in all-time career performances that Felt’s Facts has been tracking this season. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player. An asterisk indicates the player’s team has concluded its season.

American Fork’s Chase Roberts ranks:

Third (tied) in touchdown receptions – 41 – and is four shy of second.

Sixth in receiving yards – 3,274 – and is 52 yards away from the Top 5.

Ninth in receptions – 185 – and is nine short of eighth.

Milford’s Bryson Barnes ranks:

Fifth in touchdowns-responsible-for – 115 – and is 14 away from the Top 5. Sixth in touchdown passes – 86 – and needs three more to reach the Top 5, and Barnes is just a junior. 13th in passing yards – 7,145 – and is 425 yards away from the Top 10. 14th in total offense – 8,331 yards – and is 1,021 yards short of the Top 10.



Orem’s Cooper Legas ranks:

Fourth (tied) in total offense – 11,376 yards – and is 1,541 yards short of third place.

Fifth in passing yards – 8,840 – and is 818 yards out of fourth.

Fifth in touchdown passes – 89 – and is one away from fourth.

Sixth in touchdowns-responsible-for – 112 – and is 17 shy of the Top 5.

11th in completions – 498 – and needs four more to reach the Top 10.

Orem’s Puka Nacua ranks:

First in touchdown receptions – 53.

First in receiving yards – 4,835.

Second in receptions – 242 – and is 11 away from the state record.

Pine View’s Connor Brooksby ranks:

Second in field goals – 32 – and needs four more to reach first. Second in extra points – 199 – and is 20 off the state record.



* South Sevier’s Tyson Chisholm ranks:

17th in net rushing yards – 4,437.

10th in 100-yard rushing games – 22.

10th in carries – 616.

South Summit’s Kael Atkinson ranks:

Eighth (tied) in touchdown passes – 79 – and needs 10 more to get to the Top 5.

14th (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for – 94 – and is nine away from the Top 10.

* Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks:

Second in total offense – 13,610 yards.

Second in touchdowns-responsible-for – 132.

Second in 100-yard rushing games – 26.

Third in net rushing yards – 5,381.

Sixth in passing attempts – 968.

Seventh in passing yards – 8,229.

Seventh in completions – 529.

Eighth (tied) in touchdown passes – 79.

13th (tied) in carries – 601.

17th (tied) in rushing touchdowns – 52.

Felt’s Facts welcomes questions – email [email protected]