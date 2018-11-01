SALT LAKE CITY — It appears the kids aren’t all right with their dad’s political ideology.

What’s going on: The two adult children of Steve West, the Republican candidate for the Missouri House’s 15th District, told voters they shouldn’t elect their father, according to The Kansas City Star.

Emily and Andy West said their father’s political ideology is “pure hatred” and “totally insane.”

Emily West told The Star her father “made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”

Flashback: Back in August, The Star reported that West has a history of "bigotry including homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and outright racism."

Both the Missouri Republican Party and the Anti-Defamation League condemned West’s comments.

Going further, USA Today reports that West previously made comments on a radio talk show where he defended Hitler, saying, "Hitler was right about what was taking place in Germany. And who was behind it."

Defense: West told USA Today he is not anti-Semitic and his comments have been taken out of context.

He said his children were caught up in a “very toxic divorce.”

Reminder: This reminds me of my report from September on six siblings who urged Arizona voters not to support their brother Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.