SALT LAKE CITY — It appears the kids aren’t all right with their dad’s political ideology.
What’s going on: The two adult children of Steve West, the Republican candidate for the Missouri House’s 15th District, told voters they shouldn’t elect their father, according to The Kansas City Star.
- Emily and Andy West said their father’s political ideology is “pure hatred” and “totally insane.”
- Emily West told The Star her father “made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”
Flashback: Back in August, The Star reported that West has a history of "bigotry including homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and outright racism."
- Both the Missouri Republican Party and the Anti-Defamation League condemned West’s comments.
- Going further, USA Today reports that West previously made comments on a radio talk show where he defended Hitler, saying, "Hitler was right about what was taking place in Germany. And who was behind it."
Defense: West told USA Today he is not anti-Semitic and his comments have been taken out of context.
- He said his children were caught up in a “very toxic divorce.”
Reminder: This reminds me of my report from September on six siblings who urged Arizona voters not to support their brother Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.
- The siblings appeared in a video for Gosar’s opponent, Democrat David Brill. In the video, they publicly denounced their brother.
- "It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist," sister Grace Gosar said in an ad for Brill.
- "I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table," sister Joan Gosar said in another ad.