Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the 11th week of the 2018 season.

Parry's Power Guide

WEEK 12

6A quarterfinals Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge American Fork 117.1 21.5 95.6 WEBER American Fork Bingham 124.0 43.4 80.6 KEARNS Bingham LONE PEAK 115.5 34.0 81.1 Davis Lone Peak Pleasant Grove 107.4 18.0 89.4 FREMONT Pleasant Grove

5A quarterfinals Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge CORNER CANYON 115.5 28.7 86.8 Viewmont Corner Canyon OLYMPUS 101.6 18.0 83.6 Springville Olympus SKYRIDGE 106.4 0.8 105.6 Jordan Skyridge Timpview 96.5 1.5 95.0 ROY Roy

4A quarterfinals Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge DIXIE 93.5 17.9 75.6 Spanish Fork Dixie OREM 107.1 20.0 87.1 Mountain Crest Orem Pine View 89.6 19.2 70.4 STANSBURY Pine View SKY VIEW 92.8 24.9 67.9 Park City Sky View

3A semifinals Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Juan Diego 66.7 0.1 66.6 Summit Academy Summit Academy Morgan 61.7 6.2 55.5 North Sanpete Morgan

2A semifinals Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Grand 56.0 1.4 54.6 Beaver Grand South Summit 70.4 20.1 50.3 Millard South Summit

1A semifinals Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Duchesne 38.3 0.5 37.8 Parowan Parowan Milford 47.6 19.4 28.2 Monticello Milford

Home team in CAPS

Noland Parry’s record last week: 32-4, 88.9 percent

Season to date record: 404-110, 78.5 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 28-8, 77.7 percent

Season to date record: 400-113, 77.9 percent