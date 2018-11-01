TEMPE, Ariz. — The first question for Kyle Whittingham seemed to catch him off guard. He took three seconds to answer, which either meant he needed to think about it, or he had thought about it far too often.

During this week’s Pac-12 conference call, he was reminded that November has often been difficult for his team. He is 13-15 all-time in conference play after Halloween. I asked if he had any theories on why.

Injuries? Opponents? Mental fatigue?

“No,” he said, “no theories.”

As far as he knows, it could be gamma rays from the planet Zarterk.

“A lot of it has to do with who you play,” Whittingham said. “In fact, a majority of it has to do with who you play.”

It’s true there have been tough opponents in Novembers past. Washington has owned Utah. Arizona has been a problem on years it was a contender and years it wasn’t. UCLA ruined the Utes’ chance for a division title in 2015. Oregon routed the Utes in 2014 after Kaelin Clay prematurely celebrated a touchdown. Washington State has had the Utes on their heels in recent years. Colorado and Arizona State have sometimes been an issue, because even on down years their talent is enough.

November has never been great to the Utes, and seldom even good. Three times they have been contending for the South Division championship, only to hit a late skid.

In 2011, Utah needed only to defeat Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium to clinch the title, thanks to a postseason ban on USC. But it lost in the final regular-season game. The next year the Utes beat Colorado and Washington State in November but lost to Washington and Arizona. In 2013 they lost three of four. In 2014 they lost to Arizona State and Oregon the first two weeks of the month, alternating wins and losses thereafter.

In 2015 they were 7-1 and ranked No. 10 after beating Washington on the first Saturday of November. But back-to-back losses to Arizona and UCLA dropped them from the polls and out of contention. They lost the division championship on a tiebreaker.

The 2016 Utes were ranked No. 11 in November before losing to Oregon and Colorado. Last year they were unranked, coming off a four-game losing streak, but beat UCLA, only to lose to Washington State and Washington.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah kicker Coleman Petersen reacts after missing potential game-tying field goal against Colorado in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 25, 2011. Colorado upset the Utes 17-14 in the season finale, preventing Utah from claiming the Pac-12 South title.

With a 4-2 conference record this year, they are alone in first place. If they make it through their three league games (Arizona State, Oregon, Colorado), they win the South title. That would be followed by the conference championship game.

So the suspense begins Saturday at Arizona State, a team that has manhandled the Utes, winning five of their seven meetings since Utah joined the Pac-12.

“History with ASU has not been favorable to us,” Whittingham said.

That’s been the case even when they didn’t meet in November.

“We’re just excited we’re in the position we are in right now,” Whittingham said. “But we’ve got a lot more football left. And we never really look at it month to month, just look at it week to week.”

Which is just a different way of saying (sigh) one game at a time.

Whittingham rightly avoids chalking up late-season losses to injuries. Everyone has attrition. Competition is a factor, though not necessarily more challenging than other months. Utah’s record in October is nearly identical to November: 13-16. But the timing is more immediate in the 11th month.

Whittingham is taking the Fifth on the issue.

“So I don’t have a good answer for you there,” he said. “At this time, we’re just focusing everything on ASU, and — whatever has transpired in the past — I don’t have a great answer for you.”

He does have a great plan, though. Utah has won by large margins in November over WSU (2012) and ASU (2016), but also has been on the ugly side of blowouts (Oregon 2013 and Arizona 2014).

Could this be the year Whittingham breaks the jinx?

Give him a minute.