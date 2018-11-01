SALT LAKE CITY — The president and owner of a Logan funeral home has agreed to stop working as a funeral home director until his charges of sexual exploitation of a minor are resolved.

Lonnie Kent Nyman, 34, of Millville, Cache County — the owner of Nyman Funeral Home — was charged in 1st District Court this week with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; four counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, witness tampering and obstruction of justice, third-degree felonies; and two counts of enticing a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, Nyman agreed in writing with the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing to "not practice as funeral service director in any way or manner" until his criminal case is over.

In signing the agreement, Nyman does not admit to any wrongdoing, and DOPL states it has made no finding of unprofessional or unlawful conduct.

Also on Wednesday, Utah State University police warned students and faculty that Nyman has ties to the campus community and "may pose a threat." The chief asked students to call 911 or contact USU police at 435-797-1939 if Nyman is spotted on campus.

"Do not approach him," the alert states.