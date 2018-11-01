SALT LAKE CITY — You don’t have to enjoy coffee to buy a Starbucks holiday cup.

What’s going on: Starbucks unveiled its latest lineup of holiday cups Thursday. There will be four designs this year, featuring:

Red stripes

Green argyle pattern

Red and white flames

Mistletoe-like cherries painted red and green

See the cups in the tweet below:

Inspiration: Starbucks decided to embrace the holiday spirit this year, CNN reports.

"We listened to our customers," said Roz Brewer, Starbucks' chief operating officer.

She said customers “loved the tradition of Christmas.”

Brewer said employees asked customers for feedback in person and the company gathered data through its app.

Brewer said the new cups are "not only retro, but true to who we are.”

Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks Starbucks 2018 holiday cups shown on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 in Seattle.

History: Starbucks started releasing holiday cups in 1997. The designs have sparked a wide range of emotions through the years.

We’ve noted in the past that the cups sometimes cause an uproar in the culture wars throughout the country.

Occasionally, Starbucks was criticized for not embracing Christmas enough — we’re looking at you, red cup.

As I noted last year, the holiday cup, which asked people to draw, color and doodle on their own cups, reportedly ended the war on Christmas.

A new cup: Starbucks will also release a plastic holiday cup, which can be reused, USA Today reports. Customers can get 50 cents off their holiday drink if they buy one after 2 p.m. between this Saturday and Jan. 7, USA Today reports.

New pastries and traditional drinks: Starbucks is really leaning into the Christmas spirit this year with three holiday pastries — the Pistachio Honey Croissant, Sugarplum Cheese Danish and Chocolate Swirl Brioche, USA Today reports.

Traditional holiday drinks — like the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Egg Nog Latte — will be available Friday.