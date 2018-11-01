SALT LAKE CITY — You don’t have to enjoy coffee to buy a Starbucks holiday cup.
What’s going on: Starbucks unveiled its latest lineup of holiday cups Thursday. There will be four designs this year, featuring:
- Red stripes
- Green argyle pattern
- Red and white flames
- Mistletoe-like cherries painted red and green
See the cups in the tweet below:
Inspiration: Starbucks decided to embrace the holiday spirit this year, CNN reports.
- "We listened to our customers," said Roz Brewer, Starbucks' chief operating officer.
- She said customers “loved the tradition of Christmas.”
- Brewer said employees asked customers for feedback in person and the company gathered data through its app.
- Brewer said the new cups are "not only retro, but true to who we are.”
History: Starbucks started releasing holiday cups in 1997. The designs have sparked a wide range of emotions through the years.
We’ve noted in the past that the cups sometimes cause an uproar in the culture wars throughout the country.
- Occasionally, Starbucks was criticized for not embracing Christmas enough — we’re looking at you, red cup.
- As I noted last year, the holiday cup, which asked people to draw, color and doodle on their own cups, reportedly ended the war on Christmas.
A new cup: Starbucks will also release a plastic holiday cup, which can be reused, USA Today reports. Customers can get 50 cents off their holiday drink if they buy one after 2 p.m. between this Saturday and Jan. 7, USA Today reports.
New pastries and traditional drinks: Starbucks is really leaning into the Christmas spirit this year with three holiday pastries — the Pistachio Honey Croissant, Sugarplum Cheese Danish and Chocolate Swirl Brioche, USA Today reports.
Traditional holiday drinks — like the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Egg Nog Latte — will be available Friday.