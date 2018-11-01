WEST JORDAN — Police arrested a man they say posed as a Walmart employee, then stabbed a real employee before leading police on two separate chases.

About 3 a.m. Thursday, police say Nicholas McDonald, 27, entered Walmart, 7671 S. 3800 West, wearing a blue employee vest. The store was closed to customers but several employees were inside working.

Because of on-going construction at the store, there are sheds located outside the Walmart for storage, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt. McDonald allegedly went out to one of those sheds, he said.

While there, he was confronted by a real Walmart employee who attempted to figure out who the man was, Holt said. That's when McDonald allegedly stabbed the worker in the shoulder area, he said.

McDonald, who was holding "packs of beer," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report, then got into a car and drove off. West Jordan police spotted the vehicle a short time later and a chase ensued. The vehicle was being driven erratically with its headlights off and into oncoming traffic, Holt said.

"During the pursuit officers observed the driver driving into oncoming traffic, driving over grassy areas, running traffic control devices, and swerving," the report added.

Due to public safety concerns, police stopped chasing him.

Not long after, the vehicle was spotted again by police in Midvale, he said. A second chase ensued. This time, as the car was driven back into West Jordan, officers set up tire spikes, which were successful in puncturing the fleeing vehicle's tires, Holt said.

The driver continued until arriving at a home near 7300 South and 3900 West, where McDonald was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault, fleeing, DUI, shoplifting, and driving on a denied license and no insurance.