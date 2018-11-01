SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 1.
We traveled to Russia, where Jon Huntsman Jr. revealed what it's like to work for Donald Trump, what happened after the Helsinki summit, and how a recent cancer scare has put life into perspective for him. Read more.
Utah Valley University honored the slain University of Utah student in a project calling attention to the relationship, sexual violence. Read more.
More than half of all Utahns volunteer, making Utah the No. 1 state for helping others. Read more.
The Utah Jazz lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from the road loss.
The new I-15 Technology Corridor has reached its first major milestone. Read more.
Here’s the latest from our featured voices:
- Politics doesn't lead, culture does: A conversation with pollster Scott Rasmussen (+podcast)
- Erin Stewart: What I learned from my 10-day social media fast
- Pignanelli and Webb: Terrifying time of year — Halloween & elections
- Tiffany Gee Lewis: Overcoming fear in a fretful world
Here are our most popular stories this morning:Comment on this story
- Jody Genessy: Did Bronco Mendenhall take a shot at BYU?
- $4 meals at Chipotle on Halloween? Here's what you need to know to qualify for this spooky special
- 'There isn't much we can do': University of Utah releases Lauren McCluskey's reports to police 10 days before murder
- From President Trump to Robert DeNiro, who's responsible when words can incite violence?
- Brad Rock: Utah State vs. Utah in a bowl pairing: Don't even think it
- Despite stricter U.S. immigration rules, more asylum-seekers flow across border [USA Today]
- Turkish prosecutor says Saudi writer strangled, dismembered [Fox News]
- Trump hardens stance on Mexico border, says 15,000 troops could be sent [Reuters]
- North Dakota is entering “no longer a democracy” territory with its latest efforts to disenfranchise Native Americans [Slate]
- World's oceans have absorbed 60 percent more heat than previously thought, study finds [CNN]