SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 1.

We traveled to Russia, where Jon Huntsman Jr. revealed what it's like to work for Donald Trump, what happened after the Helsinki summit, and how a recent cancer scare has put life into perspective for him. Read more.

Utah Valley University honored the slain University of Utah student in a project calling attention to the relationship, sexual violence. Read more.

More than half of all Utahns volunteer, making Utah the No. 1 state for helping others. Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from the road loss.

The new I-15 Technology Corridor has reached its first major milestone. Read more.

Here’s the latest from our featured voices:

Here are our most popular stories this morning:

Stories from around the web: