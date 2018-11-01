OREM — The 6A state volleyball tournament begins today at the UVU's UCCU Center, and you can watch it all live here. You'll find the schedule and stream for each court below. First matches start at 9 a.m.

Court 1

Herriman vs. Bingham, 9 a.m.

Hunter vs. Northridge, 10:30 a.m.

Herriman/Bingham loser vs. Syracuse/Cyprus loser, noon

Hunter/Northridge loser vs. Lone Peak/West Jordan loser, 1:30 p.m.

Court 2

Syracuse vs. Cyprus, 9 a.m.

Lone Peak vs. West Jordan, 10:30 a.m.

Herriman/Bingham winner vs. Syracuse/Cyprus winner, noon

Hunter/Northridge winner vs. Lone Peak/West Jordan winner, 1:30 p.m.

Court 3

Granger vs. Weber, 9 a.m.

Copper Hills vs. American Fork, 10:30 a.m.

Granger/Weber winner vs. Pleasant Grove/Riverton winner, noon

Copper Hills/American Fork winner vs. Fremont/Hillcrest winner, 1:30 p.m.

Court 4

Pleasant Grove vs. Riverton, 9 a.m.

Fremont vs. Hillcrest, 10:30 a.m.

Granger/Weber loser vs. Pleasant Grove/Riverton loser, noon

Copper Hills/American Fork loser vs. Fremont/Hillcrest loser, 1:30 p.m.