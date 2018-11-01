It is well known that current BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson was once committed to attend Boise State University. In fact, the signal caller was committed to play for the Broncos and head coach Bryan Harsin for upwards of six months.

A week before National Signing Day Wilson decommitted, however, before eventually making his way to BYU.

John Wustrow of the Idaho Statesman caught up with Wilson, as well as Harsin and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to discuss, as Wustrow puts it, “what could have been a nasty split.”

Turns out, it was anything but.

Instead, there is admiration on both sides ahead of the clash between the Cougars and the Broncos this weekend.

“I think Boise's a great school, and I know they're a well-coached program,” Wilson told Wustrow. “I was super close with their staff, I know how they run things over there and I know they're a great team."

Ultimately, according to Wustrow, Wilson’s decommitment was less football related than anything else, with Wilson saying as much.

“I was hard-core, 100 percent Boise State, no desire in my mind to change,” Wilson said. “It was kind of just a reality check how my future in life would play out when football's over. I thought with the opportunity football presented here at BYU, it was nice, but at the same time I thought my life and future would be better at a school like BYU with the education and things like that.

"It was an extremely tough decision to decommit. I loved the coaching staff, I loved the offense, the skill talent and players they have over there. That was really hard for me to pull off on something like that.”

A NCAA Tournament return in the making for BYU?

SB Nation’s Mid-Major Madness went mad with Cougar basketball news on Monday.

First, Will Maupin delved into the West Coast Conference preseason rankings and he followed that up with an in-depth examination of WCC preseason awards.

On the awards front, BYU forward Yoeli Childs was chosen as SB Nation’s WCC Preseason Player of the Year.

Per Maupin, “Childs was in the running for WCC Player of the Year last season even though the 6-foot-8, 225 pound power forward didn’t even lead his team in scoring. Now that leading scorer Elijah Bryant decided to leave school early, Childs is without a doubt the Cougars’ go-to option on the offensive end.”

After examining a few aspects of Childs’ candidacy, including his penchant for recording double-doubles, his physical gifts and his foray into the NBA draft, Maupin closed his argument noting, “take a dominant player, sprinkle big numbers on his stat sheet and then watch as he and his team rise back into tournament consideration for the first time since 2015. That’s a sure-fire recipe for conference player of the year honors.”

Speaking of tournament consideration, Maupin believes BYU has its best shot at an NCAA tournament berth in years, thanks to a projected second place finish behind perennially great Gonzaga.

“Gonzaga appears destined for a deep run in March, while BYU looks ready to return to the Big Dance,” Maupin said. “Saint Mary’s, San Diego and San Francisco should all have their sights set on the NIT, at worst.”

And finally…

In a little bit of non-BYU news, the Major League Soccer playoffs started Halloween night, and NYCFC and the Portland Timbers each came away victorious, at the expense of the Philadelphia Union and FC Dallas.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, is set to battle LAFC at 8:30 p.m. MDT on FS1 tonight.

In commemoration of the kickoff of the postseason, MLS tweeted this.

Of course some fans would rather Nick Rimando be the featured RSL player.

RSL's should feature Nicky. Like so. pic.twitter.com/1X709X9cCh — Mattey Casey (@ShinKicker13) October 31, 2018

Either way, it’s that time of year again.