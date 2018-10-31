MINNEAPOLIS — From a Spanish YouTube sensation to a solid starting NBA floor general, Minnesota Timberwolves fans literally watched Ricky Rubio grow before their eyes.

Now a member of the Utah Jazz, Rubio returned to the Target Center Wednesday, where he played his first six seasons before being traded to Salt Lake City as the Jazz fell 128-125 behind a career-best 50-point effort by Derrick Rose.

“It will be always special,” Rubio said ahead of the Jazz-Timberwolves tipoff. “The first time, of course, it was a little different but still I’ve got a lot of friends and a lot of good memories here…

“They traded you, they ain’t your friends,” Rubio’s Jazz teammate Joe Ingles jokingly interrupted, during shootaround.

“Things going back and forth now,” Rubio continued with a smile. “Of course, last year I followed more closely because I had more friends, now I’ve still got friends but not the same as the time goes. It’s tough times right now.”

Rubio was traded by the Timberwolves to Utah on June 30, 2017, for a 2018 first round pick, which ultimately ended up being former Georgia Tech star Josh Okogie — who started against Utah and logged 10 points.

Rubio received a warm ovation during the pre-game introductions on Halloween night before finishing with five points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and six turnovers in 27 minutes on 2-for-6 shooting. It was his third time back to his former home arena.

Jim Mone, AP Utah Jazz's Ricky Rubio, left, of Spain, drives as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie, of Nigeria, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Despite playing without All-Star guard Jimmy Butler, who missed the action due to precautionary rest as his trade saga continues, plus Jeff Teague (left knee soreness) and Tyus Jones (right foot soreness), the Timberwolves still pulled out a close one with Rose going off.

“We knew going in that when you miss training camp like he did, basically this is his training camp so there’s soreness involved,” Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said of resting Butler. “It’s basically day-to-day. And then you have an idea of where you are in your schedule, too. You think where there may be days, sometimes it’s maybe before that, sometimes after that.”

Rubio is now 2-3 against his former Timberwolves team since joining Utah. He’s shooting a career-low 31.1 percent from the field through the first seven games while averaging 9.0 points, 7.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 turnovers per game as he tries to find consistency.

The latest loss also snapped the Jazz’s three-game road winning streak as they return to host Memphis in Utah on Friday.

“He didn’t have a great game his first game out and a lot of guys don’t play well for a singular game during the year,” Snyder said of Rubio. “He jammed his finger and Ricky, we love who he is as a player, as a leader, and like any player, there’s going to be ups and downs in the season.

“In 82 games there’s going to be some bumps.”