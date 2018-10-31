DSU Athletics
DSU men's golf finished in seventh place at the Hawai’i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate.
Dixie State men's golf closed its 2018 fall season with a seventh-place finish at the Hawai’i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate on Wednesday at the Waikoloa Beach Kings’ Course.

The Trailblazers (298-290-291) started the final round in seventh place for the second-consecutive day, and that is where they stayed after carding a 3-over-par 291 to finish with a three-round total of plus-15 887. DSU wound up 10 strokes back of sixth-place Cal State Monterey Bay (299-287-283-869, +15) and 11 shots behind both Colorado Christian (293-289-286-868, +4) and Stanislaus State (292-289-286-868, +4) in tied for fourth place.

Host Hawai’i Hilo was the lone team in the 15-team field to post a red number as the Vulcans (282-287-288) won the event with a 7-under 857, followed by Western Washington (280-293-291-864, E) in second and Sonoma State (282-299-284-865, +1) in third.

Sophomores Spencer Wallace (74-70-72) and Brock Nielson (73-74-72) led the Trailblazers on Wednesday as each fired even-par 72s to post top-20 individual finishes, with Wallace tying for 11th at 216 (E) and Nielson tying for 19th at plus-3 219. Senior Nicklaus Britt (75-72-75) followed by tying for 26th at plus-6 222, while freshman Noah Schone (77-74-73) tied for 33rd at plus +8 224 and freshman Triston Gardner (76-76-74) tied for 38th at plus-10 226.

Dixie State will open the 2019 spring schedule in February, though to date the official schedule has not been finalized.

