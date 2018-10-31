HERRIMAN — Superheroes are supposed to save the day.

But one Spider-Man this Halloween apparently didn't get the memo.

According to Herriman Police Lt. Cody Stromberg, a man masquerading as the superhero entered the Salt City Sweet Shop, 5136 W. 13400 South, and demanded money around 5 p.m. He wore a full-body costume, including a mask, Stromberg said.

The man threatened two employees with a handgun and a stun gun, Stromberg said.

"On any other day, an adult male in a full-body Spider-Man costume might seem out of place, but obviously on Halloween that kind of blends in. So most people weren't paying attention to something like that," Stromberg said.

The masked man took money from the cash register and made the employees open a safe in the back room of the store, taking an estimated $400 to $500, while he forced them to lie on the floor, the lieutenant said.

An employee called and reported the theft, but by the time police arrived the man had slipped away. It is unknown whether he left on foot or by vehicle, according to Stromberg.

Stromberg said the back part of the man's costume was unzipped, and the employees reported he wore a black T-shirt with white lettering. The man was described as white and between 18 and 30 years old. The employees also described him as between 5 feet 5 inches and 6 feet tall, with an average build, Stromberg said.

There was no surveillance inside or outside the store for police to gather more information about the man, according to Stromberg.

"It's unfortunate, but a good thing nobody was hurt."