The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced the All-RMAC major awards and teams for men's soccer. Head coach Josh Pittman and sophomore Amit Hefer were named Coach and Player of the Year, respectively. Five other Griffins received All-RMAC honors.

Colorado School of Mines, Colorado Mesa and MSU Denver claimed the remaining awards. John Haist from Colorado School of Mines was named Offensive Player of the Year, Jason Zabott was named Defensive Player of the Year and Colorado Mesa's Briley Guarneri was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

The major awards, along with All-RMAC First and Second Teams, were voted on by the conference's 12 head men's soccer coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders and one goalkeeper each made All-RMAC First Team and All-RMAC Second Team. Student-athletes who were not selected to First or Second Team but received one First Team vote or two Second Team votes were named Honorable Mention.

The Griffins finished 10th in 2015 but have shown improvements since Pittman took the helm in 2016. They have slowly climbed the standings to eighth in 2016 and seventh in 2017. This year they made a big jump and finished the regular season in second, earning a first-round bye in the RMAC Men's Soccer Championship.

The Griffins are second in the conference with 46 goals scored and only 14 goals allowed. They have recorded eight shutouts and allowed more than one goal in only two games.

Hefer, last year's All-RMAC Freshman of the Year, leads the team in offensive production with 10 goals and nine assists. He leads the conference in assists, is fifth in goal production and third in the conference averaging 3.39 shots per game. He was a one-time Offensive Player of the Week and a Preseason All-RMAC selection.

Joining Hefer on the All-RMAC First Team are teammates Danny Darelli and Bridger Hansen. Darelli's work rate and effort up front have made it difficult for opposing defenses. He has taken 40 shots, 20 on goal. He scored nine and assisted three times to set personal records in a season. Darelli was All-RMAC Honorable Mention last year.

Hansen is a sophomore center-back that joined the team as a transfer from Salt Lake Community College and has been a big part of the team's defensive success recording eight shutouts. He took eight shots and scored two goals, including a game-winner at home against Regis.

Sophomore Kaden Amano was named tot he All-RMAC Second Team, the first of his career. As a center-midfielder, Amano is a constant presence in the attack and defense. He played in all 18 games and started in 16, recording 1,111 minutes. He took 30 shots, with 14 on target, and scored seven goals, a personal record for a season and third on the team for goals scored.

Senior Alec Marshall and sophomore Zach Nielsen received All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Marshall was featured in 17 matches and started in 15. He took five shots and scored all five, setting a season best in goals scored and shooting percentage. He scored two game-winners at home against Fort Lewis and CSU-Pueblo.

Nielsen is Hansen's partner at center-back and plays a big part in the defensive success of the team. He has played and started in 17 games for 1,506 minutes. He has taken eight shots, four on goal, and has one assist for his offensive efforts.

The Griffins play Colorado Mesa, for the third time this season, in the semifinals of the RMAC Men's Soccer Championship on Friday hosted by Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.