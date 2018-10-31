Sara Callister and Sadie Brockbank scored first-half goals to lead the Utah Valley women's soccer team to a 2-1 win over Grand Canyon in the first round of the WAC Women's Soccer Tournament at Clyde Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Valley (5-13-2) moves on to face top-seeded Kansas City in Friday's semifinal match at 6 p.m. With the loss, Grand Canyon ends its season with a 6-13-2 record.

"We stayed composed and disciplined throughout the entire game today," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "It's a great start to the tournament, and we'll go one game at a time. Now it's about recovery and getting prepared for a tough match on Friday."

The Wolverines got on the scoreboard in the 12th minute after the team went on the attack with Amber Tripp pushing the ball up the field. Tripp then sent a pass to Callister in stride in front of the box. Callister then crossed it over to Brockbank who sent it right back to the foot of Callister who then fired it into the back of the net to give Utah Valley an early 1-0 lead.

UVU extended its lead in the 32nd minute as Leesa Stowe sent a long ball from the backfield to Brockbank in the middle of the field. Brockbank then sent a pass forward to a streaking Tripp who sent it back to Brockbank in the middle of the box. Brockbank then fired a shot into the left side of the goal for her team-leading eighth goal of the season to put UVU up, 2-0.

Grand Canyon got one back in the 42nd minute after a GCU corner kick was deflected to the front of the box where Sandra Hill put a foot on it and fired it into the net to cut UVU's lead to a 2-1 advantage.

Utah Valley out-shot Grand Canyon, 13-6, on the day. The Wolverines allowed the 'Lopes only one shot in the second period. Brockbank and Julianna Carter led UVU with a match-high three shots each. Brockbank also had one goal and one assist.

Sarah Davis led the Wolverines in the box as she registered four saves for her fourth win of the season.

Utah Valley now heads to the WAC Tournament semifinals on Friday against No. 1 seed Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., at Clyde Field.