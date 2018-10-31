MINNEAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz came up just short against the Minnesota Timberwolves Halloween night, undone by former league MVP Derrick Rose. Rose, starting in place of regular Minnesota starter Jeff Teague, erupted for a career-high 50 points and the Timberwolves defeated the Jazz 128-125.

Here are three takeaways from the game, as the Jazz fell to 4-3 on the season.

Rose had a career night that hearkened back to his MVP days with the Chicago Bulls and lends some credence to this summer’s beloved TimberBulls movement. He scored a career-high 50 points, besting his previous high of 42. Rose made 19 of 31 shots, including 4 of 7 from behind the arc, and the once uber-athletic point guard also connected on 8 of 11 free throws. For good measure, Rose dished out six assists, corralled four rebounds and recorded two steals. Rose scored nine of the Timberwolves final 13, including two made free throws that ultimately sealed the victory.

The Jazz outscored the Timberwolves by six points in the second half, including a two-point edge in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Utah, the team was unable to make a basket in the final 4-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, before a last-second dunk by Dante Exum. The only points Utah recorded in the final five minutes, excluding Exum’s dunk, came from the charity stripe, courtesy of Exum, Rudy Gobert and Jae Crowder.

Utah had three attempts to send the game to overtime in the final moments, but Crowder, Joe Ingles and Exum each were unable to convert their three-point attempts. Crowder’s shot, from nearly straight on, clanked off the back of the rim. A Ricky Rubio offensive rebound gave the Jazz a second opportunity, but Ingles’ short corner attempt was off as well. Exum had the final opportunity, but his corner three was blocked by Rose, ending the game.

Next 3

Friday, Nov. 2, vs. Memphis (4-2), 7 p.m. MDT

Saturday, Nov. 3, at Denver (5-1), 7 p.m. MDT

Monday, Nov. 5, vs. Toronto (7-1), 7 p.m. MDT