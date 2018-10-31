This year’s 3A football semifinals will feature a mix of last year’s contenders and a new face.

Juan Diego — gunning for its fourth straight championship — will take on Summit Academy in a rematch of last season’s thrilling 38-37 semifinal contest. On the other side of the bracket, Morgan, who advanced to the 3A championship before losing 45-20 to the Soaring Eagle, will take on North Sanpete.

The Juan Diego and Summit Academy game will feature two contrasting offensive styles. The Soaring Eagle have always been a prominent running team and this year they feature two outstanding running backs. Hunter Easterly has 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year, while Tristan Tonozzi has 943 yards and 12 touchdowns. The carries are pretty evenly split between the two running backs, with Easterly carrying the ball 127 times and Tonozzi at 105 carries. Colby Smith, the quarterback for Juan Diego, has thrown for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.

On offense, Summit Academy has gotten it done through the air. Quarterback Kasey Briggs has thrown for 2,520 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. Receivers Parker Clawson and Colin Dodge have combined to catch 16 touchdowns and 1,232 yards. The Bears also have a good run game, with running back Talmage Brown rushing for 822 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Saturday will mark the fourth time that Summit Academy and Juan Diego have faced off in the past two years.

“We’re really excited to play this game. It’s a good opponent. They’ve become kind of a rivalry for us. We’re pretty close to each other here at the south end of the valley. A lot of our kids know their kids and their kids know our kids. It’s a healthy rivalry, it’s nothing that’s contentious, but I know they want to win bad, we want to win bad, so it should be a good ballgame on Saturday,” Juan Diego head coach John Colosimo said.

On the other side of the bracket, North Sanpete takes on Morgan. A season ago, North Sanpete was winless. Now, they will face Morgan with a trip to the 3A championship game on the line.

“I think those two things combined — seeing the coaching staff buy in and seeing the discipline of our team go up — we’ve been able to stay in this postseason and play for a semifinal game,” North Sanpete head coach Rhett Bird said.

North Sanpete features a balanced offensive attack, with quarterback Chance Clawson throwing for 583 yards and seven touchdowns and running backs Brock Justesen and Maison Burgess combining for six touchdowns and 822 yards.

Morgan enters as the favorite, with the third-best offense in 3A. Quarterback Carter Thackeray has thrown for 2,506 yards and 26 touchdowns, with Tyson Hurd (792 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Adam Buck (488 yards, 5 touchdowns) as his leading receivers.

Morgan’s defense is tops in 3A, giving up just 10.3 points per game, while North Sanpete has the second-best offense in 3A, giving up 13.2 points per game.

Morgan plays North Sanpete on Saturday at 11 a.m., while Summit Academy will take on Juan Diego at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Provo High School.