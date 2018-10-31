With three conference games remaining, the Utes are the darlings of the Pac-12 South. Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Amy Donaldson and Trent Wood discuss where this year’s team ranks among others during the Kyle Whittingham era. They also look ahead to this week’s tough game against Arizona State in the desert, examine some of the players’ unique pregame rituals, and visit with former Ute great Stevenson Sylvester, a member of the undefeated 2009 Sugar Bowl team.

