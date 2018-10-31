LEHI — The I-15 Technology Corridor has reached its first major milestone.

The Triumph Boulevard bridge crossing I-15 and a southbound frontage road in Lehi will open Thursday, UDOT announced. The agency's construction manager, Boyd Humpherys, said the new span will take pressure off I-15 interchanges at 2100 North and state Route 92.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason marveled at construction crews' "Herculean effort" to finish it so quickly.

"Six months ago, there was nothing here," Gleason said. "It's nothing short of amazing."

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Workers continue to work on the new Triumph Boulevard bridge over I-15 in Lehi, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. It is set to open to public travel Thursday. Construction also continues to widen I-15 below the bridge.

The bridge connects with one-way frontage roads between S.R. 92 and 2100 North, which will also help to alleviate congestion. The northbound frontage road opened a few weeks ago, Gleason said.

Although bridge construction is complete, Humpherys noted there are some smaller projects on the bridge, such as installing sidewalks, curbs and gutters, to complete.

Still, one lane in each direction, plus turning lanes, will be open starting Thursday. More lanes will open as the other improvements are completed.

The Technology Corridor project's main purpose is widening the freeway from four to six lanes between S.R. 92 and Lehi Main Street. All the existing pavement will be replaced with new concrete, making it a much smoother drive, Gleason said.

The entire project is estimated at $430 million, and according to the UDOT website, it is expected to be done in October 2020.

Gleason added that the new bridge and frontage road are the first of many changes in traffic patterns on and around the freeway, so it's important for drivers to be extra attentive.

"Put down cellphones, obey the reduced speed limit in the work zone and really focus on the road," Gleason cautions drivers. "There will be some changing lane configurations and traffic patterns."

Contributing: Peter Samore